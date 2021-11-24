Hundreds of women join the ‘angry face’ challenge to show their peculiar natural expression

One of the most recognizable facial expressions for people, however subtle, is the anger. The low eyebrows, the slightly swollen nostrils, the thinner lips, the very serious face … Now you can try to pretend that nothing is wrong, that someone will surely notice and you ask a ‘what’s wrong?’. However, there are those who nothing happens to him, simply it’s like that. Hundreds of people, especially women, have been ‘accused’ of having a permanent gesture of anger or hatred. The phenomenon, known as’resting bitch face‘(hateful woman face) or simply’ RBF ‘, shows precisely how the natural expression of thousands of women is perceived by others as an angry gesture, boredom or even hate. It arose back in 2013 thanks to a meme, and since then, many women have been accused of having an ‘unfriendly’ face, including celebrities like the singer Rihanna or the actress Anna kendrick.

Actress Anna Kendrick is routinely ‘accused’ of having an unfriendly face. YouTube / The Late Late Show with James Corden

The most curious thing is that this gesture it is repeated in all cultures of the world, however different they may be. It is perhaps for this reason that hundreds of users from all corners of the planet have wanted to join a peculiar challenge: show your ‘resting bitch face’.

The popular American ‘tiktoker’ Sienna mae gomez seems to have started this challenge with a video on the social network of microvideos in which it is seen how he goes from smiling openly to his most natural expression, which seems angry.

“This goes for all the girls with RBF (resting bitch face). First you smile, then you show your normal expression. Let’s see who has the worst! ”.

The responses were swift, with hundreds of women sharing their expressions and showing their ‘worst’ face.

As expected, the challenge has become viral on the social network.

Now, having this gesture seems not to be such a bad thing. Without going any further, a peculiar study carried out in 2015. by Noldus Information Technology revealed that people with this type of permanent gesture can reach show double the emotions, especially when they refer to situations of disdain or contempt.

In any case, we should also take into account the cultural differences and the gender biases, that can play a role in people’s face perception. Yes, although it is an expression involuntary, it doesn’t hurt to try to smile. There is research to suggest that smiling can boost happiness levels of the person, and that is always good.