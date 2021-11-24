How to unlock Mystery Gifts in Shiny Diamond and Shimmering Pearl

Shiny Diamond Pokémon and Shimmering Pearl Pokémon returns to bring us a function that during the last years in the Pokémon franchise has served to obtain very special things in our game. We refer of course to the Mysterious Gifts, which can be obtained through promotions special or by entering certain codes in the game.

The Mystery Gift feature is disabled at startup of a new game, therefore this must be unlock it first if we want to use it. Luckily, in this entry of our guide we are going to tell you the simple steps that you have to follow to activate the Mysterious Gifts and what are the gifts that you can currently get for free.

How to activate the Mystery Gift function?

The Mystery Gift feature in Brilliant Diamond and Shimmering Pearl can only be unlocked after meet some prerequisites and follow this steps:

You must have won the Lignite Medal (the first of the game).

(the first of the game). After that, you will be able to access the Jubilee TV building , in Jubilee City.

, in Jubilee City. Enter Jubileo TV and go up to the third floor of the building.

of the building. On this floor you will find chain director , a man with glasses who is next to a woman, in the section with tables and sofas (the same that you can see indicated in the image below).

, a man with glasses who is next to a woman, in the section with tables and sofas (the same that you can see indicated in the image below). Talk to the manager and in the dialog options select the one that says “Wi-Fi CONNECTION ALL HAPPY”.

After performing these steps, the manager activate the function Mystery Gift in your menu. From then on to be available whenever you want access it.

Mystery Gift Options

If you access the Mysterious Gift menu you will see that you have the following available options, each one serves a different purpose:

Receive online: This option allows you to get free gifts (if they are available) simply by connecting to the internet with your console.

This option allows you to get free gifts (if they are available) simply by connecting to the internet with your console. Receive by code or password: This option allows you to receive a special gift by connecting to the internet and entering a unique use code (there may be exclusive and global codes for everyone).

This option allows you to receive a special gift by connecting to the internet and entering a unique use code (there may be exclusive and global codes for everyone). See gifts: allows you to see all the gifts you have already received, their contents and the dates you got them.

All free gifts for special promotion

These are all the mysterious gifts that can be obtained free of charge through Internet In Pokémon Shiny Diamond and Pokémon Shimmering Pearl:

Manaphy Egg: available to get from Nov 19, 2021 to Feb 21, 2022.

available to get from Nov 19, 2021 to Feb 21, 2022. Exclusive clothing (Platinum Set): available to get from Nov 19, 2021 to Feb 21, 2022.

All unique Mystery Gift codes available

These are all mystery gift codes that can be entered using Internet In Pokémon Shiny Diamond and Pokémon Shimmering Pearl and their respective rewards:

Pok Ball Lot: contains 200 Pok Balls (you can get this code if you buy the Dual Pack, valid from November 19, 2021 to February 21, 2022).

contains 200 Pok Balls (you can get this code if you buy the Dual Pack, valid from November 19, 2021 to February 21, 2022). Speed ​​Ball Bundle: Contains 12 Speed ​​Balls (this code can be obtained by purchasing the game from the Nintendo Switch eShop, valid from November 19, 2021 to February 21, 2022).

Contains 12 Speed ​​Balls (this code can be obtained by purchasing the game from the Nintendo Switch eShop, valid from November 19, 2021 to February 21, 2022). Pok Ball Bonguris Lot: contains Rapid Ball, Level Ball, Luna Ball, Peso Ball, Amor Ball, Bait Ball and Amigo Ball (this code can be obtained by purchasing the game in certain chain stores, valid from November 19, 2021 to February 21, 2022 ).

Remember that, if you have one of these codes, are for single use per account. Once its availability period has passed, it is no longer possible to redeem the rewards of these codes, so make sure to redeem them on time.