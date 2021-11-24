How to obtain a personal loan if you are in the Credit Bureau

When you have financial needs for which you do not have solvency at any given time, a financial instrument that can get you out of trouble is a loan, but if your personal finance are experiencing difficulties and you find yourself with a bad score on the Credit bureau There are also products that can help you obtain the required capital.

A loan nominal will be your option in those cases, but first you must discover your payment capacity per month, so as not to see yourself more harmed by hiring a debt that you have no way of covering with your income current.

For this reason, it is important that you check that you do not exceed a third of that capacity of payment when checking your budget monthly.

The financial product in question uses the funds in your debit account in a banking institution, and being receiving in that account the deposits of your company regularly then your application will be very simple.

As your labor Old and income level, the same Bank He will take precautions to lend you a prudent amount according to what you need without extending a line of credit that is unpayable, saving himself and saving you the risk of falling into excessive debt.

Due to these characteristics that you are in the credit bureau, it will not be an impediment for a loan to be authorized in this way because when you receive the salary deposits from your employer, the discounts to your payroll for the loan are made automatically and thus you will not have to worry about the payment dates or that you do not have the money in time to cover it.

The terms in these schemes range from 6 months to 5 years, where in case of losing your job or ending your employment relationship, the credit is still valid and the payments remain in the same procedure.

In addition, when you get an extra income, some banks offer you the option of making payments in advance to amortize the capital.

Loan payments

According to the calculator of the National Commission for the Protection and Defense of Users of Financial Services (Condusef), when you request a loan for the amount of 10,000 pesos and with the interest rate that financial institutions set at 27.9%, the payments would end paying after 24 months a total of between 13 thousand and 16 thousand 700 pesos in total.

