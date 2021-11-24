How much were Canelo Álvarez’s earnings when he was on Televisa

Canelo Álvarez had exclusivity for four years with Televisa. (Photos: Instagram @ canelo // Televisa)

Saul Alvarez He has been in the limelight of Mexican sports for a long time. Their fights have already become a Saturday night tradition. That road began in the distant 2005, when the Canelo had his first fight as a professional with barely 15 years.

Since then to date, everything has happened in Álvarez’s career. Year after year, the boxer from Guadalajara has managed to climb the ranks of the prestigious boxing organization chart. The challenges do not stop and now he is in search of the crown in cruiserweight, against Ilunga Makabu, that I could certify it as World Champion on five different categories.

But every path has a starting point. In the case of Saúl, at the beginning of his career, Televisa It meant a strong boost, both in the media and economically. Rafael Mendoza placeholder image, promoter of Canelo during the early years of his career, he declared in The Economist that Televisa signed in 2010 an exclusive contract with Saúl for four years in exchange for USD 1 million.

Alvarez has only lost one fight in his entire career. (Photo: Caroline Brehman / EFE)



The amount was paid every month and in Mexican pesos. Thus, according to Mendoza, Álvarez received MXN 250 thousand monthly during the period 2010-2014. In addition, the company Emilio Azcárraga Jean He paid 200 thousand pesos to the Guadalajara for each fight. In case their presence was required in a company program, an additional amount had to be provided to the fighter.

Since 2010, the years in which the contract was put into effect, Álvarez had 14 fights. Therefore, he entered a few 2.8 million pesos for disputed fights. At the time, Álvarez was just a promising young boxing player. Today, eleven years away, he has established himself as one of the most acclaimed stars by fans, promoters and colleagues. This status translates into gains: only in his last fight, against Caleb Plant, did the Mexican charge USD 40 million, in accordance with Mike Coppinger of ESPN.

The agreement with Televisa abruptly ended in 2014. A report from the magazine TV Notes, which had the editorial stamp of Televisa, caused annoyance in Saúl Álvarez and his team. Finally, they decided to abandon the exclusivity with the Chapultepec company. Then in 2015., the return of Canelo to the screens that saw him born: Aztec TV, a company in which he has remained to this day, although most of his fights have also been seen in Televisa.

Currently, the Mexican holds the four world championships in the super middleweight category. (Photo: Caroline Brehman / EFE)



Canelo lived some of the most important moments of his career during the stage in which he had exclusivity with Televisa. In 2011, he won his first world title by beating the Briton. Matthew hatton and get the belt CMB from the category super welterweight. Two years later, in 2013, Álvarez beat Austin trout, to win the super welterweight championship of the AMB. During 2012 had successful defenses, among which those against Shane Mosley and Josesito López.

The highest moment he lived Canelo under the tutelage of Televisa came in September 2013, when he faced off against Floyd mayweather jr. The Money He beat the Mexican and gave him the first and only defeat of his award-winning career. Canelo I had 23 years at that moment. Floyd himself acknowledged last week, at the convention of the CMBThat, having been the same age as Álvarez, perhaps the result could have been someone else.

Far from falling for the stumble before Money, Álvarez cemented a solid career that has ended with world championships in four divisions and a total hegemony in the super middle players.

