How much did Canelo Álvarez earn while he had exclusivity on Televisa?

Saúl “Canelo” Álvarez It’s one of the best boxers in the world and also the best paid, because for each fight he disputes a good amount of millions is pocketed, accumulating a great fortune and a life full of luxuries, as with his private jet.

It is important to emphasize that fortune of the Canelo Álvarez began to grow exponentially since signed his exclusive contract with Televisa, company that gave him his first opportunity and made it profitable.

How much did Televisa pay Canelo Álvarez?

Canelo Alvarez had his first fights as a professional by the year 2005, when he was 15 years old, and little by little he was climbing within the world of boxing until he He got a juicy contract with Televisa, this in 2010.

Rafael Mendoza, promoter of Canelo at that time, he declared for ‘El Economista’ that Álvarez generated big profits when he signed with Televisa, because although their relationship did not last long, he did know how to take advantage of it.

The agreement from Canelo Álvarez with Televisa, agreed in 2010, it was of 1 million dollars for 4 years of exclusivity, where after that they would see how things were going and obviously they could improve the offer.

In those times Canelo was paid monthly and in Mexican pesos, so that pocketed a figure close to 250 thousand pesos every 30 days, remembering that the value of the dollar was not the same as it is today.

In addition to this, the contract from Canelo Álvarez included a clause of fight bonus, where the mexican was paid 200 thousand pesos for each fight. Of the 2010 to 2014, which was how long his agreement lasted, he disputed a total of 14 fights, so he bagged other 2.8 million.

The relationship Come in Canelo Álvarez and Televisa broke due to a post from TV Notes, with the company’s editorial stamp, which made the boxer and his team angry, so they looked for new directions and thus came to Aztec TV, Besides of millionaire contract with DAZN and other companies.