Hollywood: Salma Hayek to unveil her star on the Walk of Fame

Mexican actress Salma Hayek will discover her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on November 19, the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce reported on Friday.

The camera, responsible for the tributes on the Walk of Fame, said in a statement that the Mexican will be accompanied next Friday at this ceremony by the American actor Adam Sandler and by the Chinese filmmaker Chloé Zhao.

Hayek worked with Sandler in the comedies “Grown Ups” (2010) and “Grown Ups 2” (2013), while with Zhao – winner of the Oscar in 2020 for best picture and best director for “Nomadland” – has just released the Marvel blockbuster “Eternals” (2021).

Nominated for an Oscar for best actress in 2002 for “Frida” and considered in Hollywood as one of its most important Latin stars, Salma Hayek’s career as a performer also includes the films “Desperado” (1995), “From Dusk Till Dawn “(1996),” Wild Wild West “(1999) and” Beatriz at Dinner “(2017).

In 2021 it has been especially active. In “Eternals”, Marvel’s big bet for this year, he was part of a spectacular cast made up of Angelina Jolie, Gemma Chan, Kit Harington, Richard Madden, Kumail Nanjiani and Brian Tyree Henry.

In addition, the premiere is pending at the end of November of “House of Gucci”, an ambitious film by Ridley Scott in which the Mexican shares credits with stars such as Lady Gaga, Adam Driver, Al Pacino, Jared Leto and Jeremy Irons.

In 2021 he also presented “Bliss”, a curious mixture of drama and science fiction that he led with Owen Wilson; and the hooligan comedy “Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard,” where she was joined by Ryan Reynolds and Samuel L. Jackson. Outside of acting, Hayek has tried her luck as a producer on television series such as “Ugly Betty” (2006-2010) and “Monarch” (2019-2021).

JL