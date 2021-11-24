Holan wants León to play as Manchester City or the Spanish National Team

La Fiera faces Puebla de Larcamón in these quarterfinals in search of a new Liga MX title.

León (Mexico), Nov 23 (EFE) .- The Argentine coach Ariel holan He said this Tuesday that he wants to see the Lion in the final phase of Opening Tournament 2021 with a defined identity such as that of the Manchester City wave Spanish selection.

“I would like my team to be like that in this League. Manchester City wave Selection of Spain that winning or losing on any field and against any rival they show themselves with a defined identity ”, he explained.

Holan arrived at Lion for him Opening Tournament 2021, contest in which he will direct his first final phase starting this Thursday in which his team will visit the Puebla, in the first leg of the quarterfinals, a phase in which the strategist hopes to leave his mark.

León will face Puebla in the quarterfinals of Apertura 2021. Getty Images

“My team has a clear identity and that I want to leave in my first experience in League, the results go the other way, although of course I want to win. But what better way than to do it like the best teams in the world do ”, he stressed.

Eight teams that play direct elimination series qualify for the final phase of the Mexican tournament. Ariel holan He was champion of the South American Cup with Independiente in 2017.

Lion finished the regular phase of the Apertura Tournament in third place with 29 points. Your next rival, Puebla, was seventh with 24 units added.

“We have to be smart, not go crazy. Do not play backlash. We must impose our form because they will want to use their style of force, “he said, commenting on what he expects from the game.

For the second leg of the quarterfinals, the Lion will receive the Puebla the next Sunday.