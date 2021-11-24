Hiram Mier would be the second player to leave Chivas after Oribe Peralta

The defender did not have a good semester where his appearances with the Flock in the Apertura 2021 were counted.

Chivas de Guadalajara confirmed the departure of Oribe Peralta and the forward becomes the first casualty of the rojiblanos facing the next Closing 2022. From the social networks of the club they thanked what was done by the gunner who is now looking for new challenges in the Santos Laguna or in the MLS.

However, the ‘Brush’ is just the beginning of a restructuring that they think from the offices of the Herd to return to make competitive the team led by Michel Leaño. And according to information from journalist David Medrano, Hiram Wed I would also have the days counted on the campus.

The 32-year-old central defender hasn’t had a good semester and barely accumulated 22.35% of minutes played in the Apertura 2021 distributed in just six games, and only in four did he start from the eleven starters. This low performance, plus the push of young people like Gilberto Sepúveda and Luis Olivas, have made Chivas want to do without Mier for the next semester.

In addition, the veteran behind also has one of the highest salaries in the workforce, something that the offices want to reduce to have room for maneuver when going to the transfer market. To all this is added that the contract of the born in Nuevo León expires in the month of December.

From there to Chivas taking it easy and not offering him a contract renewal, so Hiram is free to negotiate with any other club a new link in his career. After Peralta, and now with the more than sure Mier, in Chivas they have just begun to do a ‘clean’ of the squad.