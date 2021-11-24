Hiram Mier, Oribe Peralta and Toño Rodríguez, among Chivas’ options to slim down the payroll

Chivas announced the withdrawal of Oribe Peralta and there are other players in their sights, such as Hiram Mier and goalkeeper Toño Rodríguez

Chivas He ended his participation in the Apertura 2021 last Saturday when he was eliminated by Puebla in a penalty shootout and, immediately, the board of directors is already working on what will be the next season (Clausura 2022), as one of the priorities is to slim down the payroll .

This Tuesday the removal of the striker was made official Oribe Peralta and the following movements are still being cooked since the forward was the one who earned the most and only played 30 of 96 possible matches in Liga MX and scored a goal. The contract with the attacker ended and there was no renewal.

In addition to Oribe Peralta, Hiram Mier is emerging as another of the casualties in Chivas heading to Clausura 2022 ESPN

Another casualty that is close to being completed is that of Hiram Mier, who also ends his employment relationship and there has been no approach for him to remain. The issue with the central is that the directive considers him expendable, because he is easily injured. In the last year, he only played 44 percent of all the games.

Chivas has the priority of giving way to goalkeeper Toño Rodríguez, who lost ownership to Raúl Gudiño and they consider that he may have a market. In addition, they will try to accommodate a left back, since they have three: Miguel Ponce, Alejandro Mayorga and Cristian Calderón, being the ‘Chicote’ the most viable to leave, since he is barely 24 years old and in the Flock he simply could not adapt since your arrival.