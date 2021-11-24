Here’s how Tom Hanks managed to save a humble pandemic-hit neighborhood bookstore from bankruptcy

Tom Hanks was one of the first actors to go public that he had caught the coronavirus. He had a fever, congestion, fatigue and chills and although he did not fear for his life, nor that of his wife, Rita Wilson, who was infected at the same time as him, the disease served to raise awareness even more about the dangers of this pandemic. But not only in the health field, where he was very critical of those who do not use masks or social distancing, but also in the economic field, where the effects of the virus are also being devastating. That is why the actor, who He offered his plasma to collaborate in the development of the vaccine against COVID, he also contributed his particular grain of sand to try to refloat a small neighborhood bookstore located in the US town of Boone, North Carolina, which was about to close due to a sharp drop in sales. However, all that changed overnight and worries and tears gave way to jumps of joy and much of the blame was on the protagonist of Forest gum.

Thus, the actor in collaboration with the presenter of The Late Night Show Stephen Colbert came up with an idea: give away ad space to a small business so it could advertise on Super Bowl day (which has an audience of almost 100 million viewers) and the ‘Foggy Pine Books’ bookstore was chosen. In the spot, which was narrated with the voiceover of the interpreter Sam Elliott, famous for being the typical image of the American cowboy as well as for his role in the cult film of The Big Lebowski, Tom Hanks makes a terrific appearance in which he can be heard saying that ‘Foggy Pine Books’ has all the genres of books he is interested in reading, including books on WWII, his favorites.

After the announcement, the bookstore received more orders in the first hours than they usually receive during a whole month, and the list of his new clients ranged from Ecuador to Finland. “Three weeks ago we were wondering how we were going to get through the winter and now I have to hire a couple more people to process all the additional orders,” said Mary Ruthless, owner of the bookstore. “We are incredibly grateful for this opportunity,” he added.

Tom Hanks has an estimated net worth of 300 million euros and His great hobbies include: collecting vintage cars, watches, history books and typewriters, a rare hobby that began when he was 19 years old and has led him to collect more than 120 different models.







