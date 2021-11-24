Health status of Carmen Salinas: she will undergo a tracheostomy and her bleeding decreases

Carmen Salinas placeholder image She was hospitalized on November 11 due to a cerebral hemorrhage and with the passing of days it has been indicated that her state of health is very delicate.

After falling into a coma, her family confirmed that she would give medical reports every day at 7 p.m. (Central Mexico time) to make sure to share how the 82-year-old actress is evolving. this is the last update they provided.

Carmen Plascencia, Salinas’s granddaughter, stated that her grandmother remains stable, with a slight improvement, but it is necessary to undergo two surgeries: a tracheostomy and a gastrostomy, a process that involves an opening in the neck.

Accompanied by Gustavo Briones, Carmelita’s nephew, they explained that the intervention is so that you can get more air in your lungs and this makes it much easier to feed her without having to hurt her throat.

“Let’s start with the processes that are followed which is the tracheostomy, which will be done tomorrow, and on Thursday they will do the gastrostomy. Then It is not serious, these are the steps to follow (…) Intubation hurts the vocal cords and lips. She is at risk of infections ”, assured the relatives outside the hospital where Carmen is located.

They also mentioned that a new CT scan showed that the bleeding is decreasing, which they cataloged as something positive.

A few days ago, it was reported that it is not impossible for the actress to wake up from the coma, although if she regains consciousness “she would have to undergo a rehabilitation that would not allow her to have a short-term work activity.”

Carmen Salinas’ admission to the hospital was really unexpected, since apparently her health was fine, however, she began to feel bad at home and it was her workers who found her passed out in the bathroom.

