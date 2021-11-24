HE DID IT ON PURPOSE AND HE DOES NOT REPENT: Zlatan Ibrahimovic explained why he attacked César Azpilicueta in the match between Spain and Sweden

The image went viral. In the World Cup qualifying match for Qatar 2022 between Spain and Sweden, just when the Swedes were already falling against Luis Enrique’s team, a sequence was seen in which Zlatan Ibrahimovic overwhelms César Azpilicueta.

There was no ball in dispute. No one pushed him, no one else made contact. The 40-year-old forward went straight to attack the Chelsea defender. It was thrown against his back, leaving the recent UEFA Champions League champion very touched.

Zlatan floors Azpilicueta with “dark arts”! 😲 Ibrahimovic escaped punishment during the game but has since been banned from the first leg of Sweden’s World Cup play-off tie… pic.twitter.com/7YmEUK8l6i – Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) November 15, 2021

It was thought that it was no longer a gesture of helplessness and frustration, but Ibra has already come out to clarify what happened. As he commented in an interview for the newspaper The Guardian, he did what he did because Azpi messed with one of his teammates. And since the juvenile did not answer him (a product of his inexperience and kindness), he considered it prudent to go and collect it from him.

Many have charged against the Rossonero 11 for this reaction. However, he does not regret having attacked the Spanish player. As it was an act to defend one of his colleagues, he maintains that he would do it again. It was his own version of ‘mess with someone your size’.

Nonsense, yes, but nonsense that I would repeat.

ZLATAN DOES NOT REPENT FOR HAVING ATTACKED AZPILICUETA

“The other day in the national team, I made an entrance (to Azpilicueta). I did it on purpose. I’m not ashamed to say it because he did something to my player. Acting great with my player. It was a stupid thing, but I would still do it to make him understand: ‘Don’t fucking do that. You don’t have the balls to do it against me. But it will show you what happens if you do. ‘ I did it because of that”.

Did Azpilicueta tell you that? “What can you say? He will not say anything to me, but he will tell my player, who will do nothing because he is very good / nice. What I did was not a good thing, but I would still do it (again). That’s how I am. I’m not ashamed to say it. ”

Because of the yellow he received, he will miss the first game of the playoff in March: “This is not about missing the playoffs, it is about making him understand that you are not messing with someone who is lying on the grass. You do not attack a dog that does not bark. You attack someone who is capable of doing something. It is very easy to mess with my colleagues who are 20 years old and are very good guys. I hope you understand now ”.

“I did something stupid, but I would do it again. 100% ”.

Undefeated data. Zlatan Ibrahimovic registers 62 goals in 120 games with the Swedish national team. The all-time top scorer for the Viking team.

Did you know…? Zlatan Ibrahimovic had retired from the Swedish National Team after Euro 2016. In 2020, after finding himself in a position to continue contributing, and after shining with AC Milan, he decided to return.