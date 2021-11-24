HBO ranking in Argentina: Top 10 of the most viewed movies of today Tuesday, November 23

Nothing is more boring than that endless search for movies on your platform. streaming favorite.

That is clear to him HBO, as it has a list of the latest trends in your film productions. There, they are organized according to the preferences of users in real time. So you better lie down on the couch and delight yourself with the best of the seventh art.

1. Black Mass: Strictly Criminal

In South Boston in the 1970s, FBI agent John Connolly (Joel Edgerton) convinces Irish mobster James “Whitey” Bulger (Johnny Depp), a recently released criminal, to collaborate with the FBI. and eliminate a common enemy: the Italian mafia. The drama tells the story of that nefarious alliance that spiraled out of control, allowing Whitey to escape the realm of the law, consolidate his power and become one of the most ruthless and powerful gangsters in Boston history.

2. The Amazing Spider-Man

A high school student who was abandoned by his parents as a child, leaving him in the care of his Uncle Ben (Martin Sheen) and Aunt May (Sally Field). Like most teenagers his age, Peter tries to figure out who he is and what he wants to become. Peter is also finding his way with his first high school crush, Gwen Stacy (Emma Stone) and together they fight for their love with commitment. When Peter discovers a mysterious briefcase that belonged to his father, he begins his quest to understand his parents’ disappearance, a search that leads him directly to Oscorp, the laboratory of Dr Curt Connors (Rhys Ifans), his former co-worker. dad. As Spider-Man finds himself in full collision with Connors’ alter-ego, the Lizard, Peter will make choices that alter his options for using his powers and shape a heroic destiny.

3. Spider-man 3

Third installment of the adventures of young Peter Parker (Maguire). It seems that Parker has finally struck a balance between his devotion to Mary Jane and his duties as a superhero. But, suddenly, his suit changes, turning black and increasing his powers; Peter is also transformed, bringing out the darkest and most vengeful side of his personality. Under the influence of this new suit, Peter stops protecting the people who really love and care about him. In these circumstances, he has no choice but to choose between basking in the tantalizing power of the new suit or remaining the compassionate hero from before. Meanwhile, two fearsome enemies, Venom and Sandman, will use their powers to quench their thirst for revenge.

Four. Terminator Genesis

Year 2032. The war of the future is being fought and a group of human rebels have the Skynet artificial intelligence system on the ropes. John Connor is the leader of the resistance and Kyle Reese is his faithful soldier, raised in the ruins of a post-apocalyptic California. To safeguard the future, Connor sends Reese to 1984 to save his mother, Sarah from a Terminator programmed to kill her so that she does not give birth to John. But what Reese finds on the other side is not what he expected.

5. harry potter and the Philosopher’s Stone

Harry Potter is an orphan who lives with his unsavory uncles, the Dursleys and his obnoxious cousin Dudley. His eleventh birthday is approaching and he has little hope of receiving a gift, as no one ever remembers him. However, just days before his birthday, a series of mysterious letters addressed to him and written in strident green ink breaks the monotony of his life: Harry is a wizard and his parents were too.

6. Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets

Harry returns to his second year at Hogwarts, but discovers that bad things happen because a site called the Chamber of Secrets has been opened by the Slytherin heir and will cause the Muggle-borns, the unclean, to appear mysteriously petrified by a monstrous animal.

7. Space Jam: New Legends

Sequel to the original 1996 film, Space Jam, starring Michael Jordan. In this second part, the superstar of the NBA is LeBron James, who is trapped with his son Dom in a strange place, a digital space of an all-powerful and evil force known as AI To return home and save his Son, the basketball player must join forces with Bugs Bunny, Lola Bunny and the rest of the Looney Tunes characters to face the champions digitized by artificial intelligence in a basketball game.

8. You carry it!

One month a year, five very competitive friends start the tag game, which they have been playing since high school, without limit, risking their relationships and jobs to defeat the rest. This year, the game coincides with the wedding of the only undefeated player, who may finally be easy prey. But he knows they will come… and he is ready.

9. Beyond time

Clare (Rachel McAdams) has always had a crush on Henry (Eric Bana), a Chicago librarian. She is convinced that they are destined to live together, even though she does not know when they will have to part again: Henry is a time traveler, with a rare genetic abnormality that condemns him to live his life on a changing timescale, moving forward and backward. Through the years without any control Despite the fact that Henry’s travels are so unpredictable that Clare never knows when they will see each other again, she desperately tries to adjust to that life, for what she does know is that she could not live without Henry.

10. Saint Andrew

The San Andreas fault ends up giving way to fearsome telluric forces and triggers a magnitude 9 earthquake in California. Faced with such a catastrophe, search and rescue helicopter pilot Ray and his ex-wife Emma travel together from Los Angeles to San Francisco to save their only daughter, Blake. But their tortuous journey to the north is only the beginning of the desomoronamiento of everything that they believed firmly in their life.

Hopefully we’ve got you excited about this roundup of the most viewed movies. Go ahead and discover them on HBO!

The truth is that the hours of the day will not be enough so that the fans of the cinematographic productions can see so many hours of good films. We all know that HBO is adept at broadcasting the greatest hits at the box office, which are the object of worship around the world.

Do not be left behind and follow us on this journey through the seventh art.