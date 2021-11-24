HBO Max left users without Champions League and so they reacted with memes

(Photos: Twitter / @ gergerard – Twitter / @ carlosA21194809)

In one of the most attractive days of the UEFA champions league, the platform that broadcasts the signal of the parties (HBO MAX) stopped serving. It should be noted that one of the most anticipated games was played: the Paris saint germain from Messi, Neymar and Mbappe was measured before Manchester City from Pep Guardiola.

Users in networks showed their annoyance and, through social networks, complained about the service of HBO. Some even created memes of the situation.

The signal was interrupted, who would like to see any of the meetings scheduled for the 2:00 p.m. (Central Mexico time) would run into the legend: “This live event has not started yet”. No image of the games, just an illustration of the European Cup.

Some satirized the fall of the platform with cartoons. (Photo: Twitter Capture)

It was only after 30 minutes that the platform resurfaced and was able to transmit images. However, subscribers to HBO they had already missed the activities of their favorite teams.

During the time that the images could not be captured on the users’ screens, the most attractive game of the day: PSG vs Manchester City, it remained 0 to 0 but with vibrant actions. Other matches that kept zero on their scoreboards were Liverpool vs Porto and the Atlético de Madrid against Milan.

The annoyance also targeted HBO MAX billing. (Photo: Twitter Capture)

On the other hand, the Real Madrid, in their commitment to the Sheriff Tiraspol went ahead 2 to 0 with a score of David Alaba and a brilliant goal from Toni Kroos. Also, the RB Leipzig In the initial 30 minutes they went ahead 3-0 in their duel against Club Brugge, and in the added time of the first half they placed 4-0.

The HBO servers were “asleep” (Photo: Twitter Capture)

For others, “not even crying is good” when it comes to HBO. (Photo: Twitter Capture)

Once the signal was restored, the criticism did not stop for HBO MAX. Now the signs were not for the transmission of images; network users expressed their annoyance at the narrations and they argued that the experience on that platform is not the most optimal. Raoul Chicken Ortiz was one of the most attacked in Twitter.

“#TNTSportsMex #HBOMax last Twitt enough of so much hate @RaoulPolloOrtiz seems mentally retarded saying a thousand times” Mr Champions “when he talks about CR7, wey already know you do not need to say it every 5 seconds, you are bored”, wrote a user.

Some “missed” ESPN and Fox Sports. (Photo: Twitter Capture)

Memes Champions League (Photo: Twitter)

Something that could also be seen on the internet was users “remembering” the times when the UEFA Champions League was broadcast on ESPN or Fox Sports. The transmissions on the first channel had chroniclers of the stature of Fernando Palomo placeholder image who was accompanied by Mario Alberto Kempes as an analyst.

Some played with the “meme” involving Marion Reimers (Photo: Twitter Capture)

According to users, HBO’s logic was to avoid negative comments for its narrator (Photo: Twitter Capture)

Criticism of the chronicler also came (Photo: Twitter Capture)

The uncertainty about what will happen on the next day of the European competition will be experienced from now on. Although before there were criticisms of the streaming service, with this failure at the continental level (the signal also fell in countries like Brazil), the expectation of a relapse may be latent.

There are those who dared to contact HBO MAX directly (Photo: Twitter Capture)

Some thought that employees would “lose” their jobs (Photo: Twitter Capture)

The most important matches that are expected for the last date of the regular phase will be that of Bayern Munich receiving the Barcelona, the Spanish club plays its pass to the round of 16 in Germany; Another high impact game will be Real Madrid against Inter Milan to define the leader of group D; He too Porto Receiving Atlético de Madrid for second place in the group led by Liverpool will be one of the most important commitments of the day.

