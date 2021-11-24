‘Hawkeye’: Who is the Tracksuit Mafia, enemies of Clint Barton and Kate Bishop in the first episodes? – Series news

At Sensacine we get up early to see the first two episodes of ‘Hawkeye’, now available on Disney Plus. And since we know that you have more doubts than certainties, we solve them, especially the main one: who is the Tracksuit Mafia?

It’s today, it’s today! That’s right, folks. This Wednesday, November 24, the premiere of the new MCU series, Hawkeye, finally arrived and Disney Plus surprised us with two episodes that, of course, we already saw in Sensacine Mexico. The general picture looks good: Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld), is intrepid, witty and rebellious against her family, especially when she finds out that her mother, Eleanor Bishop (Vera Farmiga), is engaged to Jack (Tony Dalton), and he locks up something rare since its first appearance. Also, from the first minute we see a Clint Barton (Jeremy Renner) more relaxed, still depressed by the death of Black Widow (Scarlett Johansson), but very happy to have his family.

However, something has to happen to unleash the action in this production. And that happens when a black market auction happens, at the same time and in the same place, as another for good people and families in New York. This event is attacked by Russian mobsters looking for a watch, in particular, which apparently belonged to Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.). At the same time, in that dangerous auction the retractable sword and the costume of Barton’s alter ego are offered, after the ‘Blip’, Ronin. By chance of fate, Jack (who was at the event) takes the weapon after the attack; and Kate (who followed her mother’s fiancé until this catastrophe) from the suit, who does not hesitate to put it on to protect those present.

There is also Armand Duquesne III, a mysterious figure who, in one part, is planted face to face with the character of Farmiga and who, later, appears assassinated in his house, mortally wounded with a sword. A mystery that does not seem so impossible to solve if we take into account that the role of Dalton is also known as Swordsman, right? In short, we will have to wait to find out how this common thread will develop.

Now … who are these angry Russians? Do not think that their appearance is fortuitous, because this gang is part of Marvel Comics. It is about the Tracksuit Mafia (or the Mafia of pants, in Spanish), ruthless and ruthless mobsters. The Tracksuit snatches property, and if someone gets in its way, it’ll fight it tooth and nail, with deadly results… you get it, bro?, (forgive the catchphrase of such distinguished subjects).

Hawkeye: Why does Tony Dalton’s character Swordsman want to kill Jeremy Renner’s?

The maximum boss of the criminal group is Ivan Banionis (Aleks Paunovic) although, if you’ve already seen chapter two, there is someone out there who seems to orchestrate the movements of these sports-clad gorillas. How can you imagine it? they are enemies of Barton and, for meddling, also of Bishop. The closing was very interesting, where the two protagonists are, face to face, with the bad guys in their own lair. And, no way, to wait another week to see what is next. Did you like the unfolding of the events in the chapters and the raid of the Tracksuit Mafia?