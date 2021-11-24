Hawkeye Disney Plus | Jeremy Renner reveals how they stay in touch with fellow Avengers Marvel

The protagonist of the new Marvel series at Disney commented on the close relationship he maintains with his fellow saga.

Jeremy renner returned to the screen with his new Disney series Hawkeye, which honors his character Clint barton and his process to train who will be his replacement (Hailee Steinfeild).

The character jumped to the screen in 2012 with the first film about the marvel avengers, avengers, and later reprized his role in Avengers: Age of Ultron and Avengers: Endgame.

While promoting the new series of Marvel and Disney, the actor referred to the close friendship he maintains with his former co-stars and revealed how they keep in touch.

Renner commented Phase Zero – MCU who together with his fellow Marvel created a strong friendship, so they constantly keep in touch, talking about life, their children and everyday life.

“Yeah, we’re all very, very good friends, and we don’t really talk too much about our work, and that’s also what it’s great to be, you know, Avenger Friends. We talk about our kids and, you know, divorces and marriages. and building houses. We only talk about the things of our life … Our friendship is very, very special. “

The Avengers revolved around a team of six main heroes, Renner’s Hawkeye, Robert Downey Jr.’s Iron Man, Chris Evans’s Captain America, Scarlett Johansson’s Black Widow, Mark Ruffalo’s Hulk, and Chris Hemsworth’s Thor.

However, during the most recent Marvel films, some of them have died in battle such as Black Widow and Iron Man who succumbed to the tragedy in Avengers: Endgame, and another have decided to retire leaving behind the superhero career, like the case of Captain America, also in Endgame.

The Hulk will return to the screen as She Hulk’s cousin. While Thor, the God of Thunder will give the scepter to his partner, Jane Foster from Natalie Portman in Thor: Love and Thunder.

Hawkeye debuted at Disney on November 24.