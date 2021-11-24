Harry Potter: What happened to the cast 20 years after the first movie? Daniel Radcliffe Emma Watson Rupert Grint Celebs nndc | TVMAS

“Harry potter and the Philosopher’s Stone” turned 20 years old and the main cast is preparing a long-awaited reunion for HBO Max, under the title of “Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: ​​Return to Hogwarts.”

This television special will feature Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, Rupert Grint and filmmaker Chris Columbus, as reported by HBO Max.

“Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: ​​Return to Hogwarts” will premiere on January 1, 2022 by HBO Max and then it will air on TBS and Cartoon Network.

As a prelude to this long-awaited reunion, this note will provide details of the cast 20 years after the first film in the Harry Potter saga.

Harry Potter: What happened to the cast 20 years after the first movie?

Daniel Radcliffe (Harry Potter)

After achieving world fame for starring as a wizard in the Harry Potter saga, Radcliffe starred in films such as “The Woman in Black” (2012) and “Murderous Loves” (2013).

In 2015, he joined the cast of “The Modern Ocean,” alongside Asa Butterfield, Anne Hathaway and Keanu Reeves, but the film remains unsuccessful.

Daniel Radcliffe is 32 years old today. (Photo: AFP).

Currently, the 32-year-old actor has largely shied away from the blockbusters; and instead took on characters in smaller film projects, such as the action film “Guns Akimbo”, “Victor Frankenstein” and “Escape from Pretoria.”

Unlike his colleagues, Daniel Radcliffe does not have an official Instagram, but in 2020 he surprised his followers by participating in the Netflix interactive special for the comedy “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt.”

Daniel Radcliffe with his fans. (Photo: AFP).

Emma Watson (Hermione Granger)

Unlike Daniel Radcliffe, actress Emma Watson does have social networks and is very active on her Instagram account, where she has more than 62 million followers.

After the Harry Potter saga, the actress starred in successful films such as “The advantages of being invisible ”(2012),“ Little Women ”(2019) and“ Beauty and the Beast ”(2017).

The remembered Hermione Granger not only participated in blockbusters, she studied English literature at Brown, the Ivy League university in the USA in 2009.

After taking a year to finish filming “The Deathly Hallows,” the actress graduated in 2014.

Additionally, Watson is a UN Women’s Goodwill Ambassador and became one of Time magazine’s 100 Most Influential People. in 2015.

Rupert Grint (Ron Weasley)

Grint is the only actor in the main cast of Harry Potter to become a family man, the result of his relationship with actress Georgia Groome.

After the end of the saga, the actor had an appearance in the music video for “Lego House”, hit song by British Ed Sheeran.

Following his appearance in Ed’s clip, the celebrity continued to work on films such as “Into the White” (2012) and “Moonwalkers” (2015).

Grint also appeared in plays and was part of “It’s Only a Play” (2014), a Broadway production where he worked alongside Matthew Broderick and Nathan Lane.

The other actors of “Harry Potter and the philosopher’s stone” today

