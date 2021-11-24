Halo Infinite: Dr Disrespect asks 343i to remove this game mode

Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord / Forums / Telegram

Dr Disrespect repeatedly criticized Halo Infinite, as he assured not to be entirely happy with its multiplayer or with what his campaign will offer. He even claimed that the new Master Chief adventure would not be a hit with streamers.

Despite all this, the controversial content creator did not miss the opportunity to test the multiplayer of the title, which debuted by surprise a few days ago. As you can imagine, Dr Disrespect has already given his opinion and believes that 343 Industries should remove a game mode.

As if that were not enough, she also asked the developer to be more creative to bring interesting content to the multiplayer component of Halo Infinite.

Dr Disrespect is not happy with this mode of Halo Infinite

Like other popular streamers, Dr Disrespect has already played the multiplayer of Halo Infinite and gave 343 Industries some tips to improve the long-term gaming experience. He is currently satisfied with the general proposal, but specifically criticized one of the modalities.

Dr Disrespect was disappointed in Strongholds, so he asked 343 Industries to remove the feature from ranked playlists as soon as possible. He took the opportunity to tell the studio to be more creative and bring other types of content to multiplayer.

“I say that you have to get rid of that gameplay completely. I mean, put it on the shelf, come up with something creative 343, ”he said during one of his broadcasts last week.

“We have Capture the Flag, it plays well. Team Slayer is amazing. You’ve got Oddball, it gets a little hectic sometimes, but it’s kind of a fun contrast to the gameplay. That way we were playing? I can’t take it, man, ”added Dr Disrespect. You can hear his statements at the 2:56:00 mark of the video:

The streamer appears to be more than satisfied with the rest of the experience he currently offers. Halo Infinite, because in recent days it has made broadcasts of the title and has left other popular games of the moment in oblivion.

The campaign of Halo Infinite It will debut on December 8 for Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox One and PC. Look at this link for all the news related to the new delivery.

