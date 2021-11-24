Guillermo del Toro and Leonardo DiCaprio, are they preparing a NEW movie? This is how they were captured

After more than two years of that Leonardo DiCaprio and Guillermo del Toro they will not finalize the film project “Nightmare alley“, it seems that they could be working on something new.

The actor was in talks to be the protagonist of said film in April 2019 and when they did not reach an agreement, they finally chose Bradley Cooper.

On this occasion, the actor and director were seen leaving a business dinner at Baltaire restaurant in Brentwood.

Both of them were caught by the cameras when leaving the restaurant. On the one hand, the protagonist of “The wolf of Wall Street“He was seen wearing a black jacket and a Los Angeles Dodgers baseball cap and a face mask.

While the Mexican director opted for a completely black outfit with a polo jersey, black pants.

Currently, the writer is also working on a documentary about filmmaker Michael Mann.

Also, del Toro is close to releasing the remake of “Nightmare ally“, where in addition to the presence of Cooper, will be the stars Cate Blanchet, Toni Colette and Rooney Mara.

So far it is not known specifically what their meeting was about, if it was a project or if it was a simple dinner.

