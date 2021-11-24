Greater monetary and credit easing ?: The financial world tries to decipher the message of the central bank of China

Some experts believe that China will move slowly and cautiously when it comes to its financial policy.

The People’s Bank of China (PBOC) removed several phrases about moderating its financial policies in its quarterly report, released last Friday. This, according to economists, is a sign that a greater monetary and credit flexibility.

Specifically, the new PBOC report left out a reference to how the central bank would not engage in large-scale monetary and credit stimulus, a phrase that indicates political restraint and that first appeared in the November 2020 report, when The PBOC was about to begin the reduction of monetary stimuli from the covid-19 pandemic.

Japanese financial portfolio company Nomura Holdings wrote in a report cited by Reuters that these changes to the report’s wording represent an official change in posture PBOC policy and lay the groundwork for more decisive monetary and credit easing in the future.

As an immediate result of the new PBOC report, China’s shares closed higher on Monday, with investors applauding the central bank’s attempt to strike a balance between economic growth and financial risk controls.

On the other hand, while the PBOC still described the price increase pressure as “controllable” in its recent report, a reference that there was no basis for the long-term development of inflation or deflation was removed.

In addition, some experts believe that China will move in a slow and cautious in regards to your financial policy.

“I don’t think there will be a major change in monetary policy“said Bruce Pang, head of macro and strategic research at the China Renaissance company, according to a translation by CNBC. However, Pang acknowledged that removing these statements quite a bit.”absolute“It gives policymakers more room for future operations.