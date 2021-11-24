Google ranking in Colombia: Top 10 of the most viewed movies of today Tuesday, November 23

Watching movies is something you are used to, because there is a huge offer on the market, both in cinemas and in streaming. That is, you no longer have to scroll to find exactly what you are looking for: productions that break records and take everyone out of breath.

The news is that Google take a count to share what people are seeing in real time. The platform wants to position itself as a benchmark in the sector. Therefore, it has to its credit a very interesting offer, which we detail below.

Sure you have already seen many of them, but there will be others that may interest you, so get to it! Watch the 10 most wanted movies in Colombia:

1. Fifty shades darker

As Christian struggles with his inner demons, Anastasia must face the anger and envy of the women who came before her.

2. Fifty Shades Freed

Believing they have left the shadows of the past behind, Christian and Anastasia enjoy their relationship and life full of luxury. But just as Ana begins to relax, new threats appear that put her happiness at risk.

3. Paw Patrol: The Movie

The Paw Patrol is on a roll. When Humdinger, his greatest rival, becomes mayor of nearby Adventure City and begins to wreak havoc, Ryder and the heroic cubs set off to face this new challenge. As one of the puppies must face his past in Adventure City, the team finds help in a new ally, the intelligent sausage dog Liberty. Together and armed with exciting new gadgets and equipment, the Paw Patrol fights to save the citizens of Adventure City.

Four. A quiet place 2

After the fatal events of the first part, the Abbot family must face the dangers of the outside world as they silently fight to survive. Forced to venture into the unknown, they soon realize that the sound-oriented creatures they hunt are not the only threat lurking beyond the sandy path. Sequel to the successful production “A Quiet Place” (A Quiet Place, 2018).

5. The Croods: A New Era

After leaving their cave, the Croods meet their biggest threat since they left: another family named Betterman, who claim and prove to be better and evolved. Grug becomes suspicious of Betterman’s parents, Phil and Hope, as they secretly plan to separate their daughter Eep with her loving boyfriend Guy to make sure their daughter Dawn has a loving and intelligent partner to protect her.

6. Don’t breathe 2

The blind man has been hiding for years in an isolated cabin and has taken in and raised a girl who lost her parents in a house fire. Her quiet existence is shattered when a group of kidnappers appear and take the girl, forcing the Blind Man to leave his safe haven to rescue her.

7. Skyfall

In Skyfall, James Bond’s loyalty to M will be put to the test when M’s past comes back to haunt her. His life will be in danger, so Agent 007 must locate and eliminate the threat, regardless of the personal price he will have to pay. After the failure of the last and fateful mission of Bond and revealing the identity of several secret agents in different parts of the planet, the headquarters of MI6 is attacked, forcing M to move his agency. Due to these events, his authority and position will be threatened by Mallory, the new Chairman of the Intelligence and Security Committee. Now MI6 faces both external and internal threats so M decides to turn to the only ally he can trust: Bond. Agent 007 disappears into the shadows with only one ally: Field Agent Eve. Together they will track down the mysterious Silva.

8. Specter

A cryptic message from the past sends James Bond on a secret mission to Mexico City and then to Rome, where he meets Lucía Sciarra, the beautiful widow of an infamous criminal. Bond infiltrates a secret meeting and discovers the existence of a sinister organization known as SPECTER. Meanwhile, in London, the new director of the Center for National Security questions Bond’s actions and questions the importance of MI6, headed by M. Undercover Bond recruits Moneypenny and Q to help him find Madeleine. Swann, the daughter of his former nemesis, Mr. White, who may hold the key to unraveling the mystery of SPECTER. As Bond progresses on his mission, he discovers a shocking connection between himself and the enemy he seeks.

9. Suicide squad

A group of super villains find themselves locked up in Belle Reve, a high-security prison with the highest death rate in the United States. To get out of there they will do anything, even join the Task Force X group, dedicated to carrying out suicide missions under the orders of Amanda Waller. Heavily armed they are sent to Corto Maltese Island, a jungle full of enemies.

10. Royal Casino

British agent James Bond’s (Daniel Craig) first mission as Agent 007 leads him to Le Chiffre (Mads Mikkelsen), banker to terrorists from around the world. To stop him and dismantle the terrorist network, Bond must defeat him in a risky game of poker at Casino Royale. At first Bond dislikes Vesper Lynd (Eva Green), the beautiful Treasury officer who must watch over government money. But as Bond and Vesper are forced to defend themselves together against the deadly attacks of Le Chiffre and his henchmen, a mutual attraction develops between them.

Were you aware of the popularity of the movies that Google offers you?

There are more and more views on this platform and users do nothing more than give good reviews around the offer of cinematographic productions. What will be the surprises that Google has in store for the near future? What plans will there be for this year?

Stay tuned, we’ll find out soon.