Get your wallet ready! We tell you when is Black Friday 2021 in Mexico – El Financiero

Did you really want to buy something at the ‘Buen Fin’? Weren’t you convinced by the offers you saw? Don’t worry, for this there is the option of Black friday, which will be held this November 26, after ‘Thanksgiving Day’.

Like every year, the Black friday It represents the day of more offers in stores and businesses in the United States, although this also extends to other parts of the world to increase profits and sales of companies.

During this day, some products are auctioned with multiple discounts and offers that are not seen throughout the year, making it a golden opportunity for all consumers.

Black Friday in Mexico

By 2021, companies such as Ebay, Apple and Amazon, as well as some businesses will have some online offers, so the recommendation is to be aware of the social networks of these companies.

During next Friday, November 26, Amazon announced that it will have several discounts, coupons and offers on electronics, computing, home, kitchen, clothing, furniture, sports, video games, office, stationery, music, beauty products, etc.

It should be noted that, to buy through this platform, you must have an account, however, the payment options are various, from cash deposits via Oxxo, debit and credit cards, months without interest, gift and gift cards digital.