Free Fire: Weekly Schedule from November 24 to 30 with Diamond Royale and Thanksgiving

Free Fire reveals the contents that it will add as part of the new weekly agenda. You can expect a battery of news around the battle royale between the days 24 and 30 of November. We must remind you that the game is available in free to play format for iOS and Android mobile devices.

Free Fire weekly agenda: all content

Wednesday November 24, 2021 | Thanksgiving

Thursday, November 25, 2021 | Otho Discount

Friday, November 26, 2021 | King’s Tower and Booyah emote

Saturday, November 27, 2021 | Incubator Discount

Sunday, November 28, 2021 | Preorder of Pe

Monday, November 29, 2021 | Diamond royale and incubator bonus

Tuesday, November 30, 2021 | Royal gold

This week’s agenda stands out for the incubator bonus. For a single diamond you can get a weapon skin, among other elements. We can’t overlook Thanksgiving either, where different skins will be offered for your characters. You will see in the coming days a variety of opportunities to extend your cosmetic closet.

Source: Free Fire on Twitter