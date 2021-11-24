Free Fire: Weekly Schedule from November 24 to 30 with Diamond Royale and Thanksgiving

Free Fire reveals the contents that it will add as part of the new weekly agenda. You can expect a battery of news around the battle royale between the days 24 and 30 of November. We must remind you that the game is available in free to play format for iOS and Android mobile devices.
Free Fire weekly agenda: all content
- Wednesday November 24, 2021 | Thanksgiving
- Thursday, November 25, 2021 | Otho Discount
- Friday, November 26, 2021 | King’s Tower and Booyah emote
- Saturday, November 27, 2021 | Incubator Discount
- Sunday, November 28, 2021 | Preorder of Pe
- Monday, November 29, 2021 | Diamond royale and incubator bonus
- Tuesday, November 30, 2021 | Royal gold
💥📕 THE WEEKLY AGENDA IS HERE! 📕💥
Last week’s top 4 votes will be available TOMORROW! Includes the much-acclaimed Zombie Samurai!
The King’s Tower comes with something unexpected! Is it the Old Man’s Beard? 👀😱
How do we feel about this agenda, survivors? 🤩 pic.twitter.com/XVLOkRkzx8
– Free Fire LATAM 🔥 (@freefirelatino) November 23, 2021
This week’s agenda stands out for the incubator bonus. For a single diamond you can get a weapon skin, among other elements. We can’t overlook Thanksgiving either, where different skins will be offered for your characters. You will see in the coming days a variety of opportunities to extend your cosmetic closet.
