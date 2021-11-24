Five ribbons to celebrate 31 years of Emma Watson

Emma Watson turns 31 and is undoubtedly one of the most representative young actresses of today. We all knew her for having played Hermione Granger, the young witch friend of Harry Potter in the 7-movie saga. After participating in the Wizarding World franchise, he built a great career. Here we review 5 of his films! 5 great movies with Emma Watson Little Women: 2019

A twist on the history of Louise May Alcott, which has already had several film adaptations, and with a great cast of stars. Besides Emma, ​​there are Saoirse Ronan, Eliza Scanlen, Florence Pugh, Timothée Chalamet, Laura Dern, Meryl Streep. Watson plays the older sister, Meg March. Regression: 2015

Directed by Alejandro Amenábar, in this case he shared the leading role with Ethan Hawke. It is a mystery tape that takes place in Minnesota in 1990. Detective Bruce Kenner investigates the case of Angela, who accuses her father of committing an unspeakable crime. Beauty and the Beast: 2017

Disney has once again produced and released its classics, now in their live-action versions. This was the case in the Beauty and the Beast story, in which Emma Watson took on the role of Beauty and was accompanied by Dan Stevens as the Beast. The Perks of Being a Wallflower: 2012

One of the best films, without a doubt, of Emma Watson’s career. Share the title role with Logan Lerman, Paul Rudd and Ezra Miller, in a story of teenage friendship, first love, burgeoning sexuality and existential problems. As the youngsters plan to emigrate from their homes to go to college, Charlie’s (Lerman) world begins to unravel from his childhood traumas. Cologne: 2015