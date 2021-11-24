Fer Moreno promotes his Onlyfans wearing his spectacular figure in a tiny outfit

The beautiful influencer and former participant of the ‘Acapulco Shore’ program, Fer Moreno, surprised her most loyal followers with her latest postcard, where she shows off her toned figure in a tiny white outfit, which reveals her beauty.

It was on his Instagram account where “Fershy” She captivated her million followers, who did not hesitate to fill her publication with interactions, which now has just over 58,000 “likes” and hundreds of comments praising her beauty.

Do it for the anecdote! The new session I did for you is up! Fer Moreno wrote next to the photo, highlighting that he uploaded a new session to his Onlyfans account.

Fernanda Moreno, better known as “Fershy” or simply Fer Moreno, rose to fame for his participation in the seventh and eighth seasons of the controversial MTV show ‘Acapulco Shore’, where he had an outstanding performance mainly because of his way of being, which has divided the opinions of fans of the show.

