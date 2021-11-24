Exemplary punishment imposed on the person responsible for the bottle to Dimitri Payet | Video

Strong hand against the vandals …

The person responsible for throwing a bottle that hit the face of Dimitri payet during the Olympique de Lyon vs. Olympique de Marseille of the France Ligue 1 has been sentenced to six months of probation already five years without being able to enter the Parc Olympique Lyonnais, reported this Tuesday the French sports newspaper L’Equipe.

Six mois de prison avec sursis et cinq ans d’interdiction de stade pour l’auteur du jet de bouteille sur Dimitri Payet https://t.co/A6DfYjLg58 pic.twitter.com/hBs10JBUrh – L’ÉQUIPE (@lequipe) November 23, 2021

The individual, 32, appeared this Tuesday at the Lyon Criminal Court after being identified as responsible for cowardice this Sunday in el Parc Olympique Lyonnais. Grief is accompanied by a five-year sanction without entering the stadium and the obligation to Report to the police station on match days.

They gave a bottle to Dimitri Payet while trying to get a corner at Lyon-Marseille. pic.twitter.com/Jo8lEBXagc – NIPORWIFI © (@niporwifi) November 21, 2021

[#Ligue1🇫🇷] For this bottle to the player Dimitri Payet, the match between the #Lyon🇫🇷 and the #Marseilles🇫🇷 was suspended. Sight! 😳 pic.twitter.com/ITKswTTLIV – Gambeta (I kept taking care of you😷🧼) (@GambetaLP) November 21, 2021

The defendant appeared in court wearing a white Bayern Munich jersey under a blue anorak. “I don’t know what happened in my head, the euphoria, I don’t know”, he explained assuring that he had apologized to the Marseille player, ensuring that he had not aimed at his head.

A video is circulating on the networks in which a Lyon supporter is seen hitting the man who would have thrown the bottle at Dimitri Payet. pic.twitter.com/TfJeqsKJQT – GOAL Spain (@GoalEspana) November 21, 2021

(With information from Europa Press)

