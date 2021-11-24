Eternals: Cosplayer Alyson Tabbitha impresses as Angelina Jolie

Eternals It’s Marvel Studios’ most recent hit to hit the big screen, and it has already won the hearts of fans. Cosplayers are already showing off their refined techniques, and this week we got a glimpse of Alyson Tabbitha’s work. This creator is known for being quite Camelenic, and in her latest work she has impressed us becoming practically Angelina Jolie by characterizing herself as Thena. The result is spectacular and, the truth, it seems the real thing:





Thena, the warrior of the Eternals

Thena, who is presented as the personal representative of Athena after the Eternals and the gods made a pact, is characterized as a warrior with great combat skills. In addition, it possesses the ability to project cosmic energy as well as other powers such as the transmutation of matter, telekinesis or mind control. In the film we can see her interpreted by Angelina Jolie, who is said to have exercised great leadership on set during the new recordings that took place.

“About Angie I have to say that she is both gentle and strong“I valued actress Lauren Ridloff, who plays Makkari.” I was very grateful to have her there with us because I feel like she is really very aware of what our needs were. He was always thinking about the cast. She asked questions that many of us were asking ourselves, and she always took the first step to ask them. “

So both on and off set, Thena has earned the applause and affection of the team and the fans. Proof of this has been the effort that cosplayer Alyson Tabbitha has put in to look like her: makeup, contact lenses and wig, attached to a replica of her tiara, have been the ingredients for her resemblance to Thena to be incredible. This has not been the only Marvel character that has been characterized: he also cosplayed from the Scarlet and Mystic Witch of the X-Men. You can find all his works on Facebook and YouTube.

