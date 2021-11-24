Elvis Crespo presents the single ‘Lluvia y samba’ from his album ‘Multitudes’: Ecuador has always believed in my songs | Music | Entertainment

The Puerto Rican singer talks to EL UNIVERSO about his new single with Gilberto Santa Rosa and Álex Bueno and his close ties with Ecuador.

His name is synonymous with joy, good vibes and partying. The Puerto Rican singer Elvis crespo, who with his proposal has managed to make several generations dance worldwide, presents his new single Rain and samba a single that fuses tropical music with Brazilian and electronic sounds and that he performs with two icons that have marked his career, his compatriot Gilberto santa rosa and the dominican Alex Good.

Inspired by the Brazilian series Pretty thing for the musical part and in Don Quijote of La Mancha to enrich his lyrics, the interpreter of Imagine me without you talks to Diario EL UNIVERSO about his new album Crowds, from which several important collaborations emerge.

From his studio in Miami, Crespo also emphasizes his strong emotional bond with Ecuador. “For me, Ecuador, through these last 20 years, has always been such a loyal audience and they have always believed in my songs, they practically became my natural place, because they made hit songs that in my natural place, which is Puerto Rico, no were success and the fact that Imagine me without you it was a song that came at a certain time; the man from Guayaquil needed to hear something at a given moment and that song met those expectations, and they connected in a spiritual way with that song. Really, that makes me very happy. When I mentioned them in the song, I did not do it with the intention of lambering the eye, as we say in Puerto Rico, I did it because the composer composes about what is available in the brain and the link that binds me to Guayaquil flowed from natural and spontaneous way in the piece ”.

That affection he feels for the Main Port, he assures, will be reflected for the second time in the new version of Imagine without you which will be included in the album, which will be released this Wednesday, November 24 on the different digital platforms.

How is it conceived Crowds?

Crowds It is an album that I am releasing after several years of not having an unreleased record, because I released Diomedized, that a tribute to Diomedes Díaz, who was super, was nominated for a Grammy that album. Then I made an anniversary in full Gently. An unreleased album in which I would sit down to write songs, to develop the concept, that is Crowds, which begins with the sentence. I start to participate in collaborations with global DJs, like Deorro, and I ask them why they want to collaborate with me and they answer me that in their sets they play my music in their presentations. They put Softly, paint me, it will be your smile And people go crazy with my classic songs, and when I realize this, that I’m still current, first I thank God for that. My organic process in the process of the artist had to be discovered by me on my way.

The concept is born when I start to say a phrase in electronic music songs that is “Multitudes” and I begin to feel a good energy that I verbalize this and say: My songs are for the crowds and I am going to title my next album like that. What should this album have? Well, it definitely has to have my label, but I have to find a way to produce it, adapting to the present moment. At the moment the pandemic arrives and I say ‘we are going to stop the process’, because I have in mind the idea that I have to be in a studio with my musicians, which is a wonderful experience, there is nothing like the connection that We were seeing each other, but I had to finish it.

And from here the theme follows Rain and samba …

The song Rain and samba I prepared myself, I am in a choreography, which I have not danced for a long time, I wanted to commit myself again to my first love in art, which was dance. Here I dance in the rain, the video is produced by Bobby Viera for Flash Music. The album was already done and I was watching a series on Netflix, Brazilian, called Little thing cute (Coisa Mais Linda), and the music inspired me, and a downpour fell at that moment and I went to the terrace with the guitar, to play with the chords, and there the song began to be born. Thus the melody is born. In those days I was reading Don Quixote of La Mancha, because although when I was 17 they gave it to me at school, I confess that I ignored it.

So I said in the pandemic I’m going to read The Quijote and I read it, and Cervantes inspired me in my lyrical way, captivated me and that’s where it begins. There is a verse that says: I am that manchego without his Dulcinea, I am the smoke from the fire, you my firewood and fireplace, and that is interpreted by Gilberto Santa Rosa, and the verse I did to Álex Bueno, who was a singer that I grew up with him: In the groove of my nostalgia there is a season of love, you are not a trick, you are magic, you are colored water.

When the song took shape, I was already visualizing it, I sent it to my musical director and with him we shaped it, I sent it to Professor Manuel Tejada, in the Dominican Republic, and he dressed it, made a masterful musical arrangement and He directed the voice to me, he was the one who produced the voices and then handed it over to Roberto Cora, who is the producer of the album, so that he could do the makeup and become part of the concept of the other songs.

What other songs are on the album?

I have a meringue that is titled I deny everything. Do you like Sabina? I did Sabina in merengue with Manny Manuel, a singer from Puerto Rico. Sabina in merengue, I don’t know if Sabina has been done in merengue, but I ran the risk of doing it in a song with which I identified with the lyrics of this Spanish genius.

I have a song called You arrived, my first song to God. I am accompanied by the San Juan Film Score Orchestra, with musicians from the Puerto Rico and international Symphony. This is a song that I composed a long time ago and I had forgotten it and for now I am so connected with my higher power, which in my case is the God of the Bible, and I wanted to perform a song for him. Telling him this song is yours, in gratitude for giving me such a wonderful life as the one he has given me.

I have a meringue that is titled Doll and then I gave that importance to the song, I’m very happy. There is another that is titled Shark, that it is a summer song with the boys of Limi-T 21, that there is going to be a shark party in 2022; is also A pod, with the artist Rafa Pabón, I have listened to him in merengue and I invited him for the album, I have the Rosario Brothers in Abra Cadabra, they are my university, that is my school. I also have a sauce Give me some of that, with José Alberto el Canario, I also have Scent of sofia with Bachata Heightz, which is a bachata, with another color, and which is inspired by Sofía Vergara, who has the best-selling perfume.

The new version of Imagine me without you I play it with RKM & Ken-Y, Manny Cruz.

How important is the religious theme in your career?

In this present moment I am going to the past for a while to answer that question. I have had a wonderful, unique, different life, a life full of nuances, where through my walk I have been learning, because everything works from experience, when we do not get what we want. I thank God that He allows me to recognize Him as the Supreme Being and Creator God. In that sense, I felt that at this moment I have been in my career for ten years and I had never composed and written thanking Him for being here, for what He has given me, for the gift He has given me and because He gave me life.

I wanted to pay special attention to the song, I wanted to put violins in it, it is a song that has a soul and to thank God for allowing me to present a new album and project.

How was the process of inviting the artists who share with you in this production?

In the creative process, when the song was in the hands of Manuel Tejada, who put some incredible arrangements on it, I began to visualize the album. I used to say, in the samba part, that it is very tasty but it is in a slower time than the merengue, if I left it alone, I felt that it lacked something powerful there so that it would take that samba and take it to where I would. I wanted and from the beginning I visualized Gilberto Santa Rosa. I call him and say ‘I have this song’, and he says ‘what do you want samba to wear’. I told him: The samba is yours, you are going to write whatever you want there, and I told him that I wanted him to sing the verse from Manchego because he is the Knight of Salsa.

And i remember i was reading The old man and the sea, because I went to Ernest Hemingway’s house and I’m well inspired, and I get a WhatsApp from the producer and manager of Álex Bueno and he says: Here’s the song, he already recorded it. And when he sent me the complete recorded song, it was a jewel, a recorded masterpiece, I began to cry, as a composer listening to such a spectacular performance that he did of the complete piece, and Manuel Tejada tells me: Elvis, he stole it from you (laughs out loud), and we really enjoyed that creative moment. I gave him that poetry and he did an interpretation and harmonies.

The full disc Crowds It will be released this Wednesday, November 24 on the different digital platforms. (AND)