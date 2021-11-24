“El Callejón de las Almas Perdidas”, by Del Toro, in the new releases

He is the head of the new film by Mexican Guillermo del Toro, the next premieres in the world of audiovisual entertainment at the end and beginning of the year.

Entering the final stretch of the year, Netflix adds interesting premieres scheduled for its subscribers, including “A True Story” an intense miniseries starring Kevin Hart and Wesley Snipes which will premiere tomorrow, Wednesday, November 24. The story will be loaded with suspense and drama, and focuses on a famous comedian who after living a successful night in Philadelphia with his brother, his life takes a complete turn after witnessing an event that could sabotage much more than his career . The miniseries aims to be one of the best Netflix releases in November, because it is a title that offers quality plot and great protagonists.

The streaming platform also premiered the second season of the award-winning Emmy production “La Reina del Flow”, where Juan Palau debuted who, after the great acceptance and reception of his character on Colombian television, plays “Drama Key” , a tireless dreamer for music and the main ally of “Charly Flow” Juan Palau, who captivated all the followers of the number one series of the Colombian rating that, in addition to conquering the national prime time and being a trend in social networks, premiered for all corners of the world in more than 40 countries dubbed into more than 20 languages.

“La Reina del Flow 2” debuted number 1 in countries such as Spain, Chile, Honduras, Panama, the Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Argentina, Venezuela, Peru, Costa Rica, and El Salvador, number 5 in France and number 6 in the United States, becoming one of the most viewed productions globally on Netflix. In addition to bringing Drama Key to life, Juan Palau participated in the creative process of the songs.

In addition, the streaming giant announced a multi-year general agreement with Roberto Patino, the writer and producer known for his work on series including “DMZ,” “Westworld” and “Sons of Anarchy.” Under the agreement, Patiño will establish his own production brand titled Analog Inc., which will focus on original series development and other projects. Patiño is writing an adaptation of Scott Snyder and Tony S. Daniel’s Image Comics book “Nocterra” as his first Netflix project, for which he will serve as showrunner and executive producer. The sci-fi adventure series follows Val Riggs, a “ferryman” who transports people and goods through a world shrouded in enduring darkness that turns the living into monstrous creatures called shadows.

Another Netflix premiere is the Mexican documentary series, “Reasonable Doubt: Story of two kidnappings”, whose plot unfolds from a crash that turned into a kidnapping case that leads documentary maker Roberto Hernández to uncover the truth behind the deficient Mexican justice system. Gonzalo García, Juan Luís López, Darwin Morales and Héctor Muñoz tell their stories, but you can also see the drama that their families experience while the authorities are exposed in a series of inconsistencies in the case. The production consists of four chapters which are released today on the Netflix platform.

Who is also in preparation of a new production is the HBO platform, which officially ordered The Weeknd’s drama series, “The Idol.” The singer will star in the six-episode series, which was first announced in development in June, as well as being a co-creator. Against the backdrop of the music industry, the six-part series directed by Amy Seimetz focuses on a self-help guru and modern cult leader who develops a complicated relationship with an emerging pop idol.

Starring Lily-Rose Depp, the cast includes Suzanna Son (“Red Rocket”), Melanie Liburd (“Power Book II: Ghost,” “This Is Us”), Tunde Adebimpe (“Spider-Man: Homecoming “,” Lazor Wulf “), Steve Zissis (” Union “,” Jeff Who Lives at Home “), Troye Sivan (” Spud “,” Boy Erased “), Elizabeth Berkley Lauren (” Showgirls “,” Saved by the Bell “), Nico Hiraga (” Booksmart “,” Moxie “), and Anne Heche (” Return to Paradise “,” Six Days and Seven Nights “).

On the other hand, the new trailer and poster for “El Callejón de las Almas Perdidas”, by Searchlight Pictures, the new film by Oscar-winning director Guillermo del Toro, which will be released in theaters next 27, is now available. January 2022. Starring Bradley Cooper, Cate Blanchett, Toni Collette, Willem Dafoe, Richard Jenkins, Rooney Mara, Ron Perlman, Mary Steenburgen and David Strathairn, the film follows the life of an ambitious street fair worker (Bradley Cooper ) with a talent for manipulating people with a few well-chosen words, who teams up with a psychiatrist (Cate Blanchett) who is even more dangerous than he is.

The film was written by Guillermo del Toro and Kim Morgan and produced by Guillermo del Toro and J. Miles Dale.

For his part, the four-time Oscar nominee Ridley Scott, author of great titles such as “Alien, the eighth passenger”, “Blade Runner” or “Thelma and Louise”, has once again put himself behind the cameras to direct “House of Gucci ”, the story of the murder of Maurizio Gucci, who was riddled with bullets in his office in 1995. The film stars Lady Gaga as Patrizia Reggiani, the wife of Maurizio Gucci (Adam Driver), who was tried and convicted by organize the murder of her ex-husband. In addition to Gaga and Driver, House of Gucci also features big stars like Jared Leto, Jeremy Irons, Salma Hayek, and Al Pacino.

“House of Gucci” is based on “The Godfather”, but set in the world of fashion, a kind of Godfather Lite fashionista, like a sophisticated real-life tale about how power really works: in an empire business, in a family, between people who are supposed to take care of each other.

Finally, Universal Pictures has confirmed its plans for a third “Trolls” movie. This one, with no defined title yet, would hit theaters on November 17, 2023. The previous installment, “Trolls World Tour”, was released in March 2020, just when the pandemic started. Despite that, it did well, grossing $ 47 million at the international box office, and another $ 100 million on streaming platforms where the film was available in its first weekends.

For families with young children who can’t wait until 2023 to see Poppy and Branch’s new adventures, NBC is premiering “Trolls Holiday in Harmony,” a new special voiced by Anna Kendrick and Justin Timberlake, which will air on Friday, November 26. In the holiday-themed episode, Queen Poppy is planning the inaugural Trolls Kingdom secret holiday gift exchange.

