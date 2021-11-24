‘Dumbo’: Eva Green, Colin Farrel and Michael Keaton in New Movie Posters – Movie News

The live-action version of Disney’s animated story opens in theaters in Spain on March 29.

Dumbo will fly again next March 29 in the cinemas of Spain and, just three months after the premiere, Disney is sharing small clues of what the film will be. The live-action version of this animated classic features Eva Green, Colin Farrell, Michael Keaton and Danny DeVito as the main characters in its cast – not forgetting the little circus elephant. And all of them are the protagonists of the new official posters of the film!

Thanks to an exclusive from EW, you can check how Green will look like the contortionist Colette marchant; DeVito as Max Medici, the owner of the circus where Dumbo lives; Farrell as Holt Farrier, one of the show workers; and finally Keaton as VA Vandevere, who would be interested in getting the big-eared elephant at all costs.





















The story of how little Dumbo loses his mother due to business with animals in the world of the circus will be repeated in the eyes of adults and children. Take a look at the trailer in Spanish of the film on these lines and relive the magic of Disney classics again.