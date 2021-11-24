Dollar price today November 24, peso depreciates

Today Wednesday, November 24, 2021, the dollar is trading at $ 21.5648 pesos per unit, with an upward trend. According to the latest report from Banxico, the spot interbank dollar ended yesterday at 21.2275 units.

According to economist Gabriela Siller, the peso begins the session with a depreciation of 0.18% or 3.7 cents, trading around 21.26 pesos per dollar, losing ground for the fifth consecutive session and accumulating a depreciation of 2.94% in this period.

The dollar continues to strengthen. The dollar index is at its highest level since July 24, 2020 and the exchange rate is very close to the maximum level for the year, which means the possibility of reaching prices close to 22 pesos before the end of the year. The Mexican peso is the most depreciated currency this morning.

Price of the dollar in Mexican banks:

Bank of Mexico : Buy $ 21.22 – Sale: $ 21.22

: Buy $ 21.22 – Sale: $ 21.22 HSBC : Buy: $ 20.52 – Sale: $ 21.26

: Buy: $ 20.52 – Sale: $ 21.26 Banamex : Buy: $ 20.87 – Sale: $ 21.51

: Buy: $ 20.87 – Sale: $ 21.51 Bancomer: Buy: $ 20.92 – Sale: $ 21.82

Buy: $ 20.92 – Sale: $ 21.82 Banorte: Buy: $ 20.10 – Sale: $ 21.50

Buy: $ 20.10 – Sale: $ 21.50 Scotiabank: Buy: $ 19.00 – Sale: $ 21.95

Buy: $ 19.00 – Sale: $ 21.95 IXE: Buy: $ 20.10 – Sale: $ 21.50

Buy: $ 20.10 – Sale: $ 21.50 Bank of the Bajío: Buy: $ 20.60 – Sale: $ 21.80

Buy: $ 20.60 – Sale: $ 21.80 Monex: Buy: $ 21.16 – Sale: $ 22.16

Buy: $ 21.16 – Sale: $ 22.16 Azteca Bank: Buy: $ 19.40 – Sale: $ 20.38

Buy: $ 19.40 – Sale: $ 20.38 Inbursa: Buy: $ 20.40 – Sale: $ 21.40

Buy: $ 20.40 – Sale: $ 21.40 Santander: Buy: $ 20.60 – Sale: $ 22.16

Buy: $ 20.60 – Sale: $ 22.16 Exchange: Buy: $ 20.49 – Sale: $ 21.51

Buy: $ 20.49 – Sale: $ 21.51 Banregio: Buy: $ 20.10 – Sale: $ 22.10

As for bitcoin, it is currently at $ 56,200.0 with a downward trend in real time.

Dollar price in real time:

Regarding the euro, it is priced at $ 24.11 pesos, for $ 28.73 pesos of the pound sterling overall average.

