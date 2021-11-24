Do you want to undertake? Slim Foundation will give free auto mechanic courses

If you want start your own business but the courses are very expensive for you, here is an alternative: Carlos Slim Foundation will offer training in automotive mechanic, with the aim that the ‘students’ learn to repair vehicles for themselves.
According to the platform Get trained for employment, at the end of this course, the entrepreneurs They will know the operation and the parts that make up a car to be able to analyze a diagnosis, provide you with maintenance services and even fix faults in your mechanical system and electric.
It might interest you: No job? CDMX has vacancies of up to 20 thousand pesos per month
The study plan
In case you want to take this course, you must enter the Training for Employment portal, create a username, password and access said training. It should be noted that you do not need to leave your house, since it is remote and with the possibility of advancing at your own pace.
The curriculum includes:
- Automotive Systems
- Areas of the mechanical workshop
- Classification of cars,
- Passive and active safety and traction control systems
- Using the multimeter, oscilloscope and vernier
- Car inspection
- Vehicle diagnostic kit
- Identify tools and equipment, as well as electrical and electronic systems
- Transmission operation
- Wheel operation, inspection and change
- Suspension system and diagnostics
- Braking system
- Starting system diagnostics
- Accumulator preventive and corrective maintenance
- Lights and signals system, computer check
- Sensors and actuators diagnostics
- Diagnosis by emission of gases,
- Exhaust system
- Chassis and body repair
- Manual transmission operation
In addition to this training, the Carlos Slim Foundation offers more than 200 courses on different trades and branches. All completely free and with a certificate provided at the end of each one to support your learning, what do you think?
Are you already following us on Telegram? Subscribe to our channel at https://t.me/Alto_Nivel and receive the most relevant news in economics, finance, business and technology.
The last:
High level Team of young journalists whose objective is to explain the most relevant news about business, economy and finance. We are passionate about storytelling and we believe in citizen and service journalism.