Do you want to undertake? Slim Foundation will give free auto mechanic courses

Sonia Gupta
If you want start your own business but the courses are very expensive for you, here is an alternative: Carlos Slim Foundation will offer training in automotive mechanic, with the aim that the ‘students’ learn to repair vehicles for themselves.

According to the platform Get trained for employment, at the end of this course, the entrepreneurs They will know the operation and the parts that make up a car to be able to analyze a diagnosis, provide you with maintenance services and even fix faults in your mechanical system and electric.

