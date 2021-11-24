Do Selena Gomez and Chris Evans confirm their romance?

Selena Gomez and Chris Evans Do they confirm their romance? | Instagram

Recently, a TikTok by Taylor Swift greatly fueled the romance rumors between the actor. Chris Evans and the famous singer Selena Gomez, because for a couple of months the rumors began.

The truth is that for several weeks Selena Gómez has been the envy of many, since after it was said that there is a Romance Between her and the actor Chris Evans, many of the followers have begun to envy the American actress, because definitely many would like to enjoy the actor’s kisses.

The truth is that so far neither Selena Gomez nor Chris Evans have bothered to confirm or deny these rumors.

That is why fans have dedicated themselves to looking for evidence of this alleged romance between the 29-year-old singer and the actor who plays Captain America.

Now, new evidence has added to the assumptions of fans who believe they have uncovered the details to claim that the “Wizards of Waverly Place” star is actually dating 40-year-old Chris Evans.

And it turns out that Selena Gómez appeared on social networks wearing a beautiful sand-colored sweater with chain and round neck details, until then everything was normal.

However, fans say that this is the same sweater that Chris Evans has already worn and that detail should not be a coincidence.

In fact, their sweater does not seem so similar, but for many people those photographs only reinforce that Selena Gomez is indeed dating Chris Evans.

It should be noted that all this arose after internet users highlighted the fact that supposedly the actor from the Marvel Cinematic World began to follow the actress on Instagram, something that did not go unnoticed by fans, although that following does not currently appear .

And it is that the follow on Instagram was not the only thing, but it is also said that Selena Gómez and Chris Evans were seen leaving a recording studio where they were together, although the exit was made separately, it did not go unnoticed the fact that they were in the same place.

In addition, in 2015 the actress of “A Rainy Day in New York” pointed out that her crush was Chris Evans, so without a doubt the fans have exalted that situation and have begun to make romance stories between the beloved Selena Gomez and Chris, as they are both single.