Disney’s Encanto ‘will captivate the world and encourage audiovisual production in the country: MinCultura

No it is a coincidence that Disney has decided to make a film inspired by Colombia. In addition to the diversity of settings, countless stories to tell, cultural richness and particularity of characters, the country is consolidating itself, more and more, as the epicenter of audiovisual production in Latin America, thanks to the fact that it has one of the best systems of incentives for this sector.

“We are very happy to be at the launch of the film ‘Encanto’, a film that shows the best of Colombia’s cultural diversity, where important national artists participate in its development, but which is a reflection of the trust of international producers in our country, in the orange economy policy and in the economic incentives that have been created to strengthen the development of audiovisual productions ”, expressed the Minister of Culture, Angélica Mayolo, during the premiere at the Teatro Colón.

The good time of the Colombian audiovisual industry began with the creation of Law 814 of 2003, better known as the Cinema Law, which created the Fund for Cinematographic Development -FDC and investment certificates or donations to film projects. Since its implementation, 393 national films have been released in Colombia.

Between 2004 and 2020, through the tax benefits of the Cinema Law, certificates have been delivered to the sector for $ 312,976 million. 2019 became a record year for the value of certified money in investments and donations in cinema with $ 49,593 million.

With this incentive system, Colombian productions have achieved a great tour and recognition at the main film industry festivals in Berlin, Rotterdam, Venice, Cannes, Sundance, San Sebastián, among others. Some examples are the achievements of ‘The Embrace of the Serpent’, the first Colombian film to be nominated for the Oscars; ‘Memoria’, winner of the jury prize at Cannes in 2021; and ‘The forgetfulness that we will be’, winner of the Goya award and the Platinum awards, among many others.

There is also Law 1556 of 2012, which promotes the national territory as an audiovisual destination and location. The Colombia Film Fund -FFC has benefited 35 films with these regulations, leaving an expense in the country of more than $ 190,000 million and hiring more than 6,000 people, not including extras or extras. These projects received a total of $ 55,334 million in consideration.

Some of the beneficiary productions of this Fund are ‘Los 33’, ‘Palmeras en la Nieve’, ‘Lost city of Z’, ‘Jungle’, ‘Mile 22’ and ‘Memoria’, shot 100% in the country and directed by Thai director Apichatpong Weerasethakul, recently nominated to compete for the Palme d’Or, the highest award at the Cannes Festival. Actors and actresses such as Tom Cruise, Will Smith, Nicolas Cage, Daniel Radcliffe, Charlize Theron, Penélope Cruz, among others, have participated in these productions and have been in Colombia.

Another of the great incentives that have motivated the arrival of large production companies to the country are the Audiovisual Investment Certificates -CINA, created by the Government of President Iván Duque through Decree 474. These certificates, in addition to encouraging the making of feature films, also benefit the production of series, music videos, video games and advertising audiovisual productions.

From October 2020 to date, 36 Audiovisual Investment Certificates have been approved, investing in the country more than $ 737,000 million and generating more than 4,800 jobs by production companies such as Netflix, Amazon, Walt Disney, MTV Networks, Telemundo and Apple TV , who have contracted their audiovisual services with Colombian companies. They are audiovisual and cinematographic projects from different countries such as the United States, Mexico, Israel, Canada, the United Kingdom, Uruguay and Spain.

Some of the approved series that have already finished their filming stage are ‘Juanpis González’ and ‘Cannabica’ by Cactus Flower, and ‘Chichipatos’ by Netflix. Most, however, are in the filming stage as Netflix’s ‘Ritmo Salvaje’, ‘False Profile’ and ‘Pálpito’; Rockingham Productions ‘Relentless’; Telemundo’s ‘La Reina del Sur 3’; ‘Longboard’ by WHF US and ‘Carthago’ by 24 Draf Studio.

“Colombia in recent years has become the country that offers the best economic incentives in Latin America for the development of audiovisual productions. Today we have more than 16 international production companies developing series and films in our country. The best in the world such as Disney, Amazon Prime, Apple TV and Netflix have believed in us and we will continue working hard so that more and more audiovisual producers come to our country to train our human capital and to generate employment and opportunities through the economy. creative ”, added the Minister of Culture.

More about ‘Encanto’

In addition to the incentive system that has achieved the strengthening of the industry and the audiovisual and cinematographic sector, it is expected that ‘Encanto’ will captivate the international audience, since it is the first time that Colombian culture has been reflected in a film by Disney. International audiences will be able to see the diversity and richness of the country through this animated story of the Madrigal family who live in the Andes, near the Cocora Valley, in a traditional town called Encanto.

This animated film has everything to fascinate young and old. The cast is made up of voices from various Colombian talents such as María Cecilia Botero, Carolina Gaitán, Angie Cepeda, John Leguízamo, Mauro Castillo and Maluma. The songs in the film bear the stamp of Carlos Vives and Isa Mosquera.

The directors of ‘Encanto’, Byron Howard and Jared Bush, along with a Disney team, were in Colombia and visited various regions doing a thorough investigation of traditions and customs, which served as inspiration for the script and for designing the characters based in ethnic diversity. One of the reasons for the creators to have chosen Colombia as a source of inspiration was magical realism. Jaime Abello Banfi, director of the Gabo Foundation, was one of the people contacted to understand the works of the Colombian Nobel Prize winner.

The vueltiaos hats, the Wayúu backpacks, the ruanas, the coffee, the panela, the arepa, the yellow butterflies, which make us remember Gabriel García Márquez, or traditions such as the Day of the Candles or the flowerpots on the Day of the Godchildren , in Valle del Cauca, are some elements that the film has to make not only Colombians fall in love but the whole world.