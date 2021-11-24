Dinosaurs reign again in ‘Jurassic World: Dominion’. A T-Rex unleashes mayhem in the film’s prologue – movie news

The third installment in the saga, starring Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard and directed by Colin Trevorrow, opens in theaters next summer.

The dinosaurs are back to rule the world. Jurassic World: Dominion, the third installment in the saga starring Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard, hits theaters on next summer and, as an aperitif, Universal Pictures has posted a five minute prologue to warm up the story that we will see in this new installment. Colin Trevorrow, who already directed the first film Jurassic world, goes back behind the cameras of Dominion.

The video begins with images of dinosaurs 65 million years ago, when they were the inhabitants of the planet. In the preview you can see a mosquito, the key to the possibility of the return of these beings today. Then the prologue jumps to our time and A T-Rex, roaming free, unleashes chaos in a drive-in movie theater.

This last part connects with the end of the second installment of the saga Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, directed by Juan Antonio Bayona. The outcome of the film anticipated that humans have to live with dinosaurs. And, of course, it won’t be easy at all.

Pratt and Howard return in Jurassic World: Dominion What Owen grady and Claire, respectively. Fans of the original saga of Jurassic parkIn addition, they will be able to see the most veteran characters of the franchise again. Sam Neill returns as Alan Grant, Laura Dern as Ellie sattler and Jeff Goldblum -who already returned at the end of The fallen kingdom– As the Dr. Ian Malcolm.

At the moment, details about the plot of Jurassic World: Dominion they are non-existent. We only know what the prologue already confirms, that the story will revolve around the arrival of dinosaurs in the human world without being locked in a theme park on an island.

Daniella Pineda, DeWanda Wise, BD Wong, Justice Smith and Isabella Sermon round out the main cast of the film. On these lines, do not miss the prologue of Jurassic World: Dominion.

