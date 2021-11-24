Definitive Edition in the next DLC

Instead of advancing in age as other civilizations do, Mexico may choose a different path.

By Axel García / Updated 23 November 2021, 23:05 3 comments

There are many civilizations you can choose from in Age of Empires 3: Definitive Edition, but the most diverse in terms of strategy, depending on the team behind the title, is yet to come. Mexico will make an appearance in the game’s next DLC, and will be available on December 1st.

Mexico can choose a Revolt instead of advancing oldWhat separates Mexico from the rest of the civilizations in AoE 3, is the option to choose one Revolt instead of advancing in age, as is normally done. These Revolts come with completely new decks, and obviously, they open the doors for you to New strategies. Even if this route was not what you expected, you can reverse the revolt and return to normal in any game, still retaining the benefits of the cards obtained in your revolution.

“The civilization of Mexico can adapt to any strategic situation like no other,” read the words of the Age of Empires 3: Definitive Edition team. “By adding a new set of federal states, you can evolve your game.”

If you have the US DLC, you will receive a new battle for freeThe civilization of Mexico will not arrive alone, as the DLC will also include a exclusive setting, called Grito de Dolores. “When the news of the conquest of Spain by Napoleon Bonaparte reached America, the words of a Catholic priest ignited the sparks of the revolution,” reads the official description.

Last but not least, all US Civilization DLC owners will receive a one new battle on December 1, called “The Burning of USS Philadelphia”, and will be free. In addition, those who have both DLC (USA and Mexico) will be able to play “The Battle of Queenston Heights”.

The Mexico DLC is now available as presale on the official Age of Empires site. If you have not had the opportunity to enjoy this installment of the franchise, do not hesitate to take a look at our analysis. Age of Empires 4, for its part, has already shared its roadmap and other news that we will enjoy later.

