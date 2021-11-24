‘DC League of Super Pets’ unveils trailer and confirms Dwayne Johnson as Krypto

Warner Bros. has distributed the first trailer from DC Super Pet League, the new animated action-adventure feature film based on the characters from the celebrated comic book publisher directed by Jared stern. The movie, which will be released next May 20 in theaters, tell us a funny story based on the group of the most famous mascots of comics superheroes.

Saving Superman: A Mission from Krypto the Superdog

On DC Super Pet League, Krypto the Superdog and Superman will introduce themselves to us as inseparable friends, sharing the same superpowers and fighting crime side by side in Metropolis. But happiness doesn’t last forever, and when they kidnap Superman and the rest of the Justice League, Krypto will be convincing a pThe most heterogeneous stray pet shop (Ace the Bat-hound, CV the Vietnamese Pig, Merton the Turtle and Chip the Squirrel) to master their own powers and abilities They just discovered and try to rescue the superheroes.

Stern, a veteran writer and consultant for LEGO films, makes his debut as an animated film director, commanding a production he has written with his regular collaborator, John Whittington, based on the DC and Superman characters created by Jerry Siegel and Joe Shuster among others. DC Super Pet League, has a cast of voices -in original version-, led by actors and actresses such as Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart, John Krasinski, Kate McKinnon, Diego Luna, Ben Schwartz and Keanu Reeves.

DC Super Pet League It will be released in theaters next May 20.