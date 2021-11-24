Daughter of Meryl Streep married DJ Mark Ronson

Mark Ronson, popular musician and producer responsible for hits like “Uptown Funk”, has confirmed his passage through the altar this weekend sharing on his Instagram account a nice black and white photograph of his wedding with actress Grace Gummer, best known for being one of the daughters of Hollywood legend Meryl Streep.

Ronson has also dedicated an emotional message to his new wife, assuring her that she is the main reason 45 has been the best year of her life thus far, despite the coronavirus pandemic and confinement.

“I’m sure it took me 45 years to become a man worthy of your love. I hope to spend each of my birthdays by your side until the end of my days. And beyond. Forever yours ”, has added.

The couple’s relationship came to light when they were photographed dining together in New York in September of last year and this June, he himself was in charge of announcing, during one of his interviews, that they had committed.

Since the announcement of the engagement, both have maintained a very discreet profile. In Mark’s case, it is his second marriage, since he was married to the artist Josephine de La Baume between 2011 and 2018.

