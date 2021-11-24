Cuban actress Lis Vega spoke with La Teja: “With OnlyFans I think I was wrong”

Lis Vega is characterized by her sensuality but not by vulgarity. Facebook.

Her more than 31 years of experience as an actress, singer and star in Mexico, in addition to being a content creator for her 10 million followers on social networks, make anyone think that Cuban Lis Vega is covered in a ticket.

However, she, like many mortals, had to live very hard moments during the pandemic, which forced her to borrow money from her friends and open an OnlyFans profile in order to gather conversation in order to survive.

The famous Cuban is visiting our country, invited by the VIP Tourism page of journalist Gabriela Chaves, and with all the humility in the world she spoke with La Teja about that difficult stage she lived through and that today she remembers as a harsh anecdote.

– This is the third time you come to the country, what does Costa Rica have that you liked so much?

You are wonderful, you have a spectacular vibe because of the way you treat us visitors. When I came with VIP Tourism to know historical and natural places and gastronomy, it was beautiful, and then when I was a jury of the Central American dance representing Mexico, in each place they treated me very well, I have nothing but gratitude in my heart, the people and the landscapes leave me speechless.

– How is this visit going?

Excellent, I was at a wine tasting on Friday and then they take me to Punta Leona, Tortuga Island and other places to share with all the Ticos. I will be until November 25.

– I understand that the pandemic hit her very hard, what happened to her?

Likewise, it gave me anxiety, stress and anguish, like everyone else. By the time this started, I had invested all my money in making my new music album and I had to reinvent myself. I am a person who constantly searches for spirituality and meditation, which have helped me a lot to get ahead.

Life showed me that we have nothing for sure, both the poor and the rich were hit by the pandemic and taught us to have more empathy with others, I had to ask my friends for money, who never abandoned me and that is what I did with all the humility in the world.

Lis Vega has been enjoying our country since the previous Friday. Courtesy.

– How did you feel when you made it known that you had a financial problem?

I have always given talks on improvement and one always says that social networks are not only to fill the ego, but also to learn from all people, for me humility is not having little money, it is serving in a thousand ways. Thank God I was able to move on, thanks to my work in networks, now I can support an apartment and help my family in Cuba.

– Did OnlyFans help you get ahead?

I believe that we should stop demonizing the sensuality and eroticism of the body, feeling sexy is one of the most beautiful sensations that a woman can have, it has been a tool throughout my life to work, but with OnlyFans I believe that I I was wrong, I thought it was a Playboy type market, for which I have done three covers, and it was not like that, I closed it and now I am waiting for my money back because they still owe me.

– What didn’t you like?

OnlyFans is for many things, not only for the erotic part, but I think that the followers went out of line and expected something much more explicit, also I did not find the security that I expect on that page, I have found photos of myself on Twitter and that. It does not seem fair to me.

I really admire women who have that sexual part, because that is no longer eroticism, it is pornography and I could never open myself to being an actress of that genre, it is something that is not in my DNA and for the moment I would not do it, although tomorrow I would not know what could happen. But I think that if someone is comfortable with that type of content, it is respectable, because in the end nobody pays your bills.

[ Actriz genera contenido erótico para plataforma caliente ]

– How do you take care of your great body?

I have always been a lover of fitness life, right now I am more relaxed because my priority is to travel and be healthy and exercising is not synonymous with health.

– How is the heart?

Well, I’ve been single for two years and I think that today the best partner I can have is me. At some point I had a Costa Rican boyfriend, but I can’t say the name.