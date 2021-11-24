Cruz Azul will negotiate Romo so that he does not leave for free – David Medrano

WAIT FOR OFFERS

Given the economic impossibility of reaching an economic agreement with Luis Romo for the renewal of the contract, the board of directors of Blue Cross has made the decision to listen to offers for the midfielder with the intention of being able to recover some of the money invested and that the same thing as with Orbelín Pineda and Yotún does not happen, who leave for free. Romo has one year left on his contract, his commitment ends after the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, and by regulation if he does not renew between now and May, from June he could hear offers for in December of next year to go free. A couple of European teams are interested and the cement manufacturers hope that they will ratify it by presenting concrete offers for the player. By having only one year of contract, the Blues are aware that if an offer comes, it will be low in economics due to the little time left to the commitment and the temptation that the player can go free in a year.

THE GREAT GOAL

Bringing players at a low price and selling them in the Mexican market is the first objective of the promoter group that owns White RoostersTherefore, it should not be surprising that Kevin Ramírez, his best player, has been transferred to Pachuca despite the poor results that the Queretaro team had in the previous tournament. Gallos owners know the Uruguayan market well and are committed to bringing low-priced items and consolidating them, as was the case of Kevin Ramírez, who at the time they brought to the Atlante. The same fate could also run the Uruguayan Bryan Olivera and goalkeeper Aguerre, who drew the attention of some clubs. The sale of players is another way of being able to capture income from the teams.

WEAR

The departure of Marco Garcés from Pachuca You could see it coming due to the wear and tear he had when he missed the election of three coaches, Francisco Ayestarán, Martín Palermo and Pezzolano. Before the departure of Andrés Fassi, Marco Garcés remained responsible for the sports part, but the results of the coaches he recommended were not good and the relationship was wearing thin, to the extent that both parties, Marco and the board, understood that the best decision is for the sports director to step aside. The Tuzos are looking for a person for that position and have interviewed at least three candidates.

