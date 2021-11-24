COVID-19: “There are signs of a fourth wave, but I don’t want this to go to the press,” says Alcocer

Jorge Alcocer, Secretary of Health, assured in a forum that we must be careful because there are indications of a fourth wave in the current COVID-19 pandemic, but that he did not want that information to reach the press.

“Today we are presented with signs of a fourth wave, but I do not want this to happen to the press”said Alcocer, who has been the head of the Ministry of Health since 2018, when the President Andrés Manuel López Obrador (AMLO) formed his cabinet.

The statements were given at the International Congress on Mental Health and Addiction Prevention in Peacebuilding.

In recent days there were versions about the alleged resignation of Alcocer Varela, but the Presidency denied such statements.

Press, distorters of the truth: Alcocer

In the audio, Jorge Alcocer asserts that the members of the press are “distorters of the truth”, but that “you do have to be careful” with the situation of the COVID-19.

This Tuesday morning, Alcocer was in “La Mañanera” of President López Obrador. There he reported on the acquisition of medicines and said that there has been a delay in the notification and verification of receipt by the states, impacting the follow-up and administrative processes

Fourth wave COVID-19 in Europe … And in Mexico?

At this time European countries such as Austria, Germany and the Netherlands face a fourth wave of coronavirus and a new confinement. At par, there are violent protests against confinement.

On the other hand, today Hugo López-Gatell, Undersecretary of Prevention and Health Promotion, reported that this week there is a reduction in COVID-19 cases “more substantial than last week.”

In some entities it has already begun to happen that a few days pass without deaths from COVID-19 being registered, López-Gatell said.

OA