Conflict! Caitlyn Jenner tells the story of feud with Ellen DeGeneres

USA. – Caitlyn jenner seems to have some enmity with the driver Ellen Degeneres. It got to such a point that the former Olympic champion came to consider asking her family to stop attending the famous television show. Anyway, he ended up deciding that it was not the best option.

In the program “Big Brother VIP” taking place in Australia, Jenner has recounted various aspects of her public and private life. That’s why he commented that he really thought about calling his ex, Kris jenner so that he prohibited his daughters from attending the famous show. After much thought, he realized that he did not want to involve his family in his affairs, much less prohibit something from them.

The problem of Caitlyn jenner with Ellen began in 2015, when the former candidate for governor of California she was asked about her opinion on same-sex marriage. In this case, he answered that, although he had always been a traditionalist, if the word marriage made a whole community happy, he was more than fine with it.

The issue seemed to have been clarified and they went to the focus of the interview, which was to raise funds for a young trans woman. She wanted to study nursing and was a big fan of Ellen, so Jenner wanted to have a talk with the driver. Which ended up going to topics that they had not agreed to talk about, although that was not the problem, but DeGeneres had some sayings on a radio show.

The famous host was a guest on the show Howard Stern and said that Caitlyn jenner he still had some misgivings about same-sex marriage. This upset the Olympic medalist who mentioned that Ellen had made her look bad in an important medium when her family is the one that has given her great ratings.