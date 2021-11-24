Condusef tells you 7 reasons not to participate in batches

The National Commission for the Protection and Defense of Users of Financial Services (Condusef) calls not to invest in batches. Photo: AFP.

The National Commission for the Protection and Defense of Users of Financial Services (Condusef) issued seven reasons not to participate in batches, an informal method of revolving savings and credit, which can also put your money at risk.

In an infographic, the Condusef explained that, in batch, your money can be devalued, because without increasing prices during the time it lasts, in the end it will have depreciated. The second reason, very frequent, is that your money is stolen.

“With the batch you do not get returns on your money, it is only a saving that you put in other hands. Fourth, these informal savings processes lend themselves to the organizer not being organized, and not paying in a timely manner “. Condusef.

More cons of batches

Fifth, he noted the Condusef, “If you default on payments”, charges and claims will begin. The numbers of the batch They will not favor you “if you are not a good friend of the organizer: they send you to the end, and that way they ‘ride’ your money.

“(Finally, other members of the batch) begin to default on payments and start rumors that some will get out of the process. You will have been one of those who financed the savings system “. Condusef.

“Even if he is a well-known person, he can leave you without your money for any reason.” Condusef about batches. Photo: Cuartoscuro.

Condusef guides you

These systems only seek to attract money from new investors

In the end they become unsustainable, the chain is broken and the scheme dissolves

Therefore, the Condusef It suggests you invest your money in regulated financial institutions and thus avoid falling into risky situations, where you could lose your capital. The batches They are carried out by entities that are not regularized, lending themselves to fraud.