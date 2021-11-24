Cofepris warns of these five ‘delusion’ or ‘miracle’ products

The Federal Commission for the Protection against Sanitary Risks (Cofepris), issued Five health alerts for hoax products, formerly known as “miracle products”.

This, as part of the strategy to reinforce actions against alleged health remedies.

It is about those who promise to alleviate ailments, remove pain or cure diseases without presenting any technical-scientific evidence, taking advantage of the urgency of people and causing health risks.

The five deception products noted are as follows:

1- “Osteo Sin Max”, which is offered in cream and tablet forms, and is marketed as a muscle relaxant and anti-inflammatory. The product appears to be indicated for herniated discs, osteoporosis, osteoarthritis and gout.

2- “365 Skinny High Intensity”, also known as “Body Balance High Intensity”, which are capsules advertised as a dietary supplement and are attributed properties as an accelerator of weight loss and metabolism, relaxant and controller of cortisol levels, among others.

3- “Cicatrisan Plus Max”, which emulates being a treatment for conditions such as gastric ulcers, colitis, acute or chronic gastritis, diverticula and the prevention of colon cancer.

4- “Pulmo Calcio”, offered as an expectorant for the rapid relief of coughs in presentations as ampoules, micro-bottles, tablets and syrup.

5- “Kidney Life Plus Max”, In the presentation of tablets, it is advertised as an auxiliary product in the treatment of infections and kidney pain, infection in the urinary tract and prostate, as well as to prevent the formation of stones and grit in the kidney and kidney stones.

Cofepris indicated that none of these five products has a health registration, as their safety, quality or efficacy have not been proven, and by not knowing the content of their ingredients, they represent a risk to the health of those who consume them.

In a statement, it stated that “being of doubtful origin and lacking verification of its production plants, the hygiene conditions in its preparation or storage are unknown ”.

“This commission recommends people not to consume or buy these products or any other that does not comply with current regulations. By identifying them for sale, you are invited to make a health complaint at: https://www.gob.mx/cofepris/acciones-y-programas/denuncias-sanitarias ”, he specified.

“These products cannot be advertised, marketed or distributed either. Establishments that do not comply with the regulations will be subject to administrative sanctions that are appropriate ”, he added.