Chris Pratt’s accent for the Super Mario movie is phenomenal, according to his producer

The theme of accents in movies is becoming a trend. It is all due to the controversies that have occurred for Gucci’s house and the character of Lady Gaga. The singer gives life in the feature film of the director of Gladiator to Patrizia Reggiani, the wife (at that moment in which the events of the film are located) of Maurizio Gucci (who is played by Adam Driver). Apparently the actress could not hit the nail on the head with the Italian accent she used and had to stick a lot with the character to be able to make it as truthful as possible.

Now the CEO and co-founder of Illumination, Chris Meledandri, has come to the fore to calm the masses and talk about the accent that Chris pratt is applying with the character of Mario for the movie that is being cooked. Nintendo’s plumber, as you may well know, has a unique tone and a series of iconic phrases (such as “It’s a-me, Mario!“) that of course must be replicated exactly on the big screen. It seems that, for the moment, we can breathe easy, because Pratt’s work is on the right track.

“All I can tell you is that the voice he’s making for Mario is phenomenal. I can’t wait for people to hear it,” Meledandri replied to toofab.

Mario’s movie will arrive in December 2022

Chris Pratt being accompanied by other luxury stars like Seth Roger, Anya Taylor-Joy or Jack Black among many others (the latter remember that he also lent his voice for the film of Borderlands, playing Claptrap).

"We are collaborating with Chris and his experienced team to create not just a licensed character movie, but a new piece of entertainment that brings Super Mario Bros. to life on the big screen to allow everyone to enjoy, whether or not they know about the game," he explained Miyamoto.

The bad news is that we will have to wait until Christmas 2022 to see how this new feature film based on the world of video games has turned out.