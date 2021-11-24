Chivas’ millionaire wasteful spending for a goal in two years

Oribe Peralta leaves Chivas after five Liga MX tournaments in which he scored a goal. / Photo: Jam Media / Getty Images

Oribe Peralta ends his era as a Chivas player with a label that can hardly be removed: Jorge Vergara’s big mistake.

And it is not only because of Peralta’s mediocre numbers with Chivas –a goal in two and a half years in Liga MX matches-, but because the forward played for America and his performance was declining.

The Chivas said goodbye to Oribe with an emotional farewell message, but deep down, with a smile because The player who earned the most and performed the least was removed from the squad.

A predictable and costly disaster

The Peralta era disaster with Chivas was predictable for everyone, except for the naive Chivas.

Oribe was signed by the Flock seven days before Jorge Vergara handed over the Chivas presidency to his son Amaury Vergara due to his health problems, for which he died months later.

The person in charge of the operation was José Luis Higuera, that manager who was characterized more by talking and getting into controversy, than by sports results.

“We were wrong, He is a great player, a great person and I don’t want this to be misunderstood, but as a sports decision it was bad“Higuera said at Half Time.

And it was a controversial signing from the beginning because Peralta played for América and his performance and goals were in free fall.

Just if someone from Chivas had checked Oribe’s numbers, he would have realized that his numbers were plummeting.

Of the 29 league goals he scored with Santos in the football year 2011-2012 -and which culminated after becoming a reinforcement of the Olympic Team that won the gold medal in London 2012-, its production was never the same.

With America, in his last years, he went down little by little in goals (17 in 2015-2016, 14 in 2016-2017, 9 in 2017-2018 and 5 in 2018-2019).

And there Chivas appeared to take away a problem from America.

In five Liga MX tournaments, the “Cepillo” played 33 games with Chivas of 84 that the team played, that is, 39%.

Scored a goal in 1,092 minutes in Liga MX.

In America he scored a goal every 241 minutes, while in his second stage with Santos it was a goal every 153 minutes.

Oribe Peralta received an annual salary close to 2 million dollars, according to TUDN and Fox Sports. And he played two and a half years at the club.

“He has been an example for many, thanks to his extensive career and his daily work, which was spread to the new rojiblancas generations who had the opportunity to share training sessions, rallies, trips and games with the ‘Cepillo’,” Chivas wrote in their website. “At the Guadalajara Sports Club There are only words of thanks for the historic striker of our country”.

Oribe could never remove his Americanist past, in that team where he was multi-champion and even captain. And the Chivas of heart claimed it.

“What happened Oribe, now you are not going to defend Chivas? Cold chest Are you Wilo? “Adolfo” Bofo “Bautista wrote on his Instagram account, after not seeing the Mexican defend the team after the statements of the Americanist Roger Martínez.

Compete to be the worst signing

Peralta’s hiring competes to be the worst signing in the Vergara era with Chivas, which started in 2002.

Just because Vergara had a disastrous transfer record, Oribe doesn’t win recognition widely.

If it is not the worst signing, yes competes with Jared Borgetti, Ángel Reyna, Aldo de Nigris, Luis Pérez, Carlos Ochoa for the label.

Paying a millionaire salary to a striker who in the season he played only 93 minutes says a lot about Amaury Vergara’s Chivas sporting disaster.

The key to Chivas’ failure in the Grita México Apertura 2021 tournament was offense: The team was the third best defense with 13 goals conceded, but it was the second worst attack, with 13 goals scored.

In an increasingly competitive Liga MX, where Tigres and Rayados have the largest budgets for transfers, where America is the best team on the field, Guadalajara, which only signs Mexicans, You cannot afford to repeat a sports and millionaire disaster like Oribe Peralta.

