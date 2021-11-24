Chivas asks for help to find a small fan who made his own Akron stadium

El Rebaño Sagrado is interested in finding the young fan who published how his cardboard enclosure had been, with which he plays as if he were part of the Guadalajara team.

Despite the Chivas de Guadalajara they said goodbye to a complicated tournament Opening 2021, the set of Sacred Flock He has the support of his fans, and proof of this was what a small fan did to show the great affection he has for the club of his loves, and those who now seek him.

It is a young man by name Erick, who is only 6 years old, and who currently lives in the municipality of Teopisca, located in the state of Chiapas, showed that he is a faithful follower of Chivas by presenting a scale replica of nothing more and nothing less than the home of the rojiblancos, the Akron Stadium.

This is how it became known on social networks through a photograph, which was circulated on various platforms until it reached the hands of the Vergara Foundation, who in this situation decided to ask for help to find this fan of the Guadalajara team and also requested it through the same networks.

“To all (as) the (as) Chivahermanos (as), we need your support to be able to contact Erick, he is a child from Chiapas whose dream is to attend a Chivas match at the Akron Stadium and we want to fulfill it, help us to share this tweet for their parents or guardians to contact us “, This was the message of said account that belongs to the Verde Valle club.