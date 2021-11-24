Chelsea thrashed Juventus in the Champions League

Chelsea joined the teams that already have their ticket to the Champions League Round of 16. The London team thrashed 3-0 to Juventus on the fifth day of the group stage, to get his pass.

It might interest you:

Cristiano Ronaldo

qualify Manchester United in the Champions League

Summary and goals of Chelsea vs Juventus

At just 25 minutes, the Chelsea he went ahead on the scoreboard. Trevoh chalobah a tremendous goal was sent after a rebound in the area, which caught his right leg to send it to the back of the nets.

The game remained even until halftime but at the start of the second half, the ‘Blues’ made the second. Reece james, who is experiencing a great moment in his career, was in charge of increasing the score

The English defender took the ball inside the area from the right and did not hesitate to turn it on to send it to the back of the nets.

The last goal was a great play inside the area, which ended with a goal from Callum Hudson Odoi. The German appeared on the left to send the ball to the back of the nets, decreeing the win for the locals.

With the three points, the

Chelsea

reached twelve units. It has the same as the Juventus and the two are already classified to the Eighth Final. Londoners will remain as leaders, due to goal difference.

Those classified for the Eighth Finals of the Champions League

So far, both Bayern Munich, Manchester United, Chelsea and Juventus are the only teams that have their ticket to the next phase of the Champions League. One day to go until the group stage ends.

It remains to define groups such as the Real Madrid, Manchester City, PSG and other clubs that could also tie their ticket to the next round of the Champions League.

It might interest you: The

Barcelona

he leaves two points and puts his classification in Champions at risk