Celebrities who don’t have haters

Go ahead and try to hate Julie Andrews.
Let’s face it: it’s almost impossible to be a celebrity in 2021 without having some hate In Internet. Sometimes that hatred is deserved; others do not. But be that as it may, it is something that is bound to happen when you are in the public eye.
NEVERTHELESS… exist some select celebrities who have seemingly accomplished the impossible: they basically have no one to hate them. These people are so universally loved that even the worst internet trolls don’t mess with them.
1.
“Maggie Smith. Professor McGonagall is the most underrated character in the film series of Harry Potter It’s very funny, even when it’s strictly serious! But most of all, I admire Maggie Smith for her overall dedication in interpreting each text. “
2.
“Thalia. She has been in the business for years and no one has hatea. It’s pure fun. “
3.
“Rick Moranis. The guy stopped acting to take care of his children after the death of his wife.”
Four.
“IF YOU HATE JULIE ANDREWS … tell me why.”
5.
“Jaime Camil. Handsome and friendly. He does not fall ill”.
6.
“Alex Trebek. RIP.”
7.
“Chayanne. He’s a great guy, no wonder he is crush of all the moms. “
8.
“Someone mentioned Jim Henson. I agree 100% … you will never go wrong with Sesame Street Not with the Muppets. “
9.
“Tom Holland. There is debate as to who is the best Spiderman, but Tom has done nothing to fan it.”
10.
“One of the best things about 2020 is that we didn’t lose Betty White.”
eleven.
“Dev Patel. He seems like a super lovable person, and everyone who works with him praises him.”
12.
“Guillermo del Toro. Tell me a hater of yours, UNO. Not of his films, of him”
13.
“Yuya. Who hates her? WHO?”
14.
“Hugh Jackman. I have literally never read or heard anything bad about him.”
fifteen.
“Paul Rudd in real life is just like his characters. He can be seen to be honest and funny!”
16.
“Chadwick Boseman. A legend. All Marvel fans loved that man.”
17.
“I love Danny DeVito.”
18.
“Keanu Reeves. A true man of the people!”
19.
“Robin Williams. If I found out that someone hated him as a person, I don’t think I could continue to be with that person. It would be a clear red flag.”
twenty.
“Jack Black. He is perhaps one of the 10 happiest human beings. He always gives the feeling of enjoying his life to the fullest, which is wonderful.”
twenty-one.
“Tom Hanks comes to mind. I forgot where I read it, maybe on Reddit, but someone described him as the only guy who could punch a nun in an alley while drunk and make the world wonder: ‘ Chale, what has that nun done? ‘
22.
“Cher. Icon, queen and rich man.”
23.
“I don’t think I ever knew someone who said something bad about Daniel Radcliffe.”
This post was translated from English.