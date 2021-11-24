Carnivorous bees gave up pollen for rotten meat

Some bees have developed a taste for carrion, in a deliciously twisted evolutionary twist. These vulture bees, as they are known, have unique gut microbes that help them digest meat.

A team of entomologists, seeking to learn more about these pollen-avoiding bees, recently installed chicken baits in a Costa Rican forest. They ended up collecting a group of vulture bees (Trigona necrophaga) and analyzed their guts and genetics in detail.

“These are the only bees in the world that have evolved to use non-plant food sources, which is quite a remarkable change in eating habits,” said Doug Yanega, entomologist at the University of California, Riverside and co-author of the recent article, in a Press release of the University.

While common bees have pockets in their hind legs to store pollen as they flit from flower to flower, vulture bees have repurposed caesas as “chicken baskets,” according to study co-author Quinn McFrederick, also a UC Riverside entomologist.

In addition to the obvious external characteristics, the team wanted to know what was happening inside the bees. Most of the insides of bees are occupied by five types of microbes that help the animals break down what they eat. So what happens when a species exchanges pollen for raw chicken and nectar for blood?

G / O Media may get a commission

To find out, they collected other species of bees that only sometimes eat meat, as well as some that are strictly vegetarian, to compare the bacteria that populate the insects’ guts. The guts of the scavengers had a different microbiome, built to break down meat.

“The vulture bee’s microbiome is enriched in acid-loving bacteria, which are new bacteria that its relatives don’t have,” said McFrederick. “These bacteria are similar to those found in royal vultures, as well as hyenas and other carrion-eating animals, presumably to help protect them from carrion-borne pathogens.”

The team believes that the bees likely started eating meat due to competition for nectar. Whatever the reason, you have to wonder about the new evolutionary trajectory that animals may be on now; Let’s hope they don’t develop a longing for humans.